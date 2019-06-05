Jitterbit Appoints Manoj Chaudhary as CTO and SVP of Engineering

Skilled API and Integration Expert Applies 20 Years of Experience to Shape Jitterbit Technology

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced that Manoj Chaudhary has joined the company as chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering. In this role, Chaudhary will lead the technical side of product strategy and oversee technology development and operations.



/EIN News/ -- Prior to taking this position, Chaudhary was deeply involved with Jitterbit as a technical advisor, helping to guide the company’s pioneering cloud architecture. Chaudhary has previously worked as CTO and VP of engineering for Loggly and Tenfold and he served as director of engineering at Cast Iron Systems leading up to and following its acquisition by IBM.

“We are consistently lauded in the industry for our advanced technology, and strive to keep raising the bar by developing ever more innovative solutions that propel the digital transformation initiatives of our customers,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “Manoj has helped guide our technological evolution over the years and we’re thrilled to bring him on as the new CTO and head of engineering. His strong track record in the integration market is unmatched, and he’s the perfect choice to lead the next phase of our technology.”

“There’s never been a more exciting time for APIs and integration,” said Chaudhary. “With hundreds of thousands of SaaS apps on the market already, and new technologies appearing every day, companies need efficient, proven ways to securely connect all of these innovative technologies. As someone who has always been passionate about building technologies that are both powerful and simple to use, I look forward to delivering new, creative innovations to keep Jitterbit’s customers on the cutting edge.”

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.