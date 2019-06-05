University of Alabama Taps Kitman Labs Athlete Performance Optimization Solution to Advance the Training of the Decade’s Most Winning College Football Team

SEC Powerhouse Leverages Kitman Labs Individualized Insights to Improve Athlete Performance While Leading the League in Student-Athlete Welfare

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitman Labs, the sports industry’s most advanced athlete optimization platform, announced that it supports the University of Alabama’s cutting edge football program by providing insights about player health and performance through the Kitman Labs platform. The 2018 SEC football championship team, which has also won five of the last ten national championships, selected Kitman after an extensive evaluation of solutions in the field. Having just completed its first full season on the platform, the team was able to build position-specific training plans directly tied to success metrics set by coaches. In 2018, the team logged a 14-1 record while reducing overall injuries.



/EIN News/ -- “We are continually looking for new ways to further our competitive edge and lead college athletics in athlete welfare,” commented Jeff Allen, University of Alabama Associate Athletics Director of Sports Medicine. “Training programs that leverage performance-specific analytics are fundamental to our approach, and help us achieve these goals.”

The University of Alabama football team relies on Kitman Labs’ data and insights to inform its training program in four key ways:

Capture, synthesize, and visualize all player and team data in a single, centralized system that can be leveraged by every member of the organization. Analyze and provide insights that inform training of individual players, groups of players in a specific position, or the entire team. Provide a unified set of performance objectives and inspire organization-wide understanding and commitment to achieving them. Reduce player injury by connecting performance and development data to training regimens, physical and mental health maintenance strategies.

Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of Kitman Labs, added: “Alabama is a very strategic and forward-looking organization with a keen focus on training aspects that will have the greatest impact. The team expertly balances extraordinary coaching expertise, talented players and the strategic use of data. It’s no wonder that they are a giant in their league and a training ground for some of the most talented professional players in the NFL. The NFL drafted 10 Alabama players during this year’s draft-- more than any other college -- showing that Alabama’s approach works. We congratulate those alumni, and are honored to be part of Alabama’s strategy for success as they tackle the challenges of each new season.”

The Kitman Labs athlete optimization platform helps teams consistently meet goals by determining the unique factors that impact success. Its advanced analytics, which link performance data, medical records, workload, and recovery, produce real-time actionable insights and build confidence in player training and development decisions. The system considers a team’s unique game style, roster, and culture. It underpins training programs that form a foundation for future success.

ABOUT KITMAN LABS

Kitman Labs is the leader in athlete performance optimization solutions for elite sports teams. Founded in 2012 with the vision to fundamentally change how the sports industry uses data to increase athlete availability and on-field success, Kitman Labs has consistently set the standard for performance and injury analytics. With over 200 years of performance, medical sports science, and data science expertise, Kitman Labs delivers immediate and ongoing performance and business results. Kitman Labs powers over 150 elite teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, NCAA, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Pro14, Premiership Rugby, NRL, Chinese Super League and more. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Dublin, and Sydney. More information here: https://www.kitmanlabs.com/

