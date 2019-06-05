United Rail, Inc. Launches Las Vegas Xpress Rail Project

/EIN News/ -- Iconic Passenger Rail Project Connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas



LAS VEGAS, NV, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- United Rail, Inc. (OTCPK: URAL), a short-line railroad consolidator and owner of several U.S. short line railroads, today announced that it has launched the Las Vegas Xpress project, a passenger train service connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas for which it paid $3 million earlier this year.

Michael Barron, CEO of United Rail, said, “We are pleased to initiate the Las Vegas Xpress project for the iconic LA to Vegas route. The Las Vegas Xpress will be a part of a new Passenger Operations Division at United Rail. Las Vegas Xpress joins the X Wine Railroad wine train excursion, which was acquired in March of this year and our Polar Bear Express excursion trains.”

The passenger service will now operate as a railroad under United Rail’s Common Carrier status with the Surface Transportation Board (STB). Mr. Barron said that filings will follow.

About United Rail Inc.

United Rail, Inc. is in the business of acquiring short line railroads in the freight and passenger excursion operations space. The company has been active in this space for several years. It has operated both passenger rail excursions and short line freight operations and plans to develop rail infrastructure projects and terminal operations.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding United Rail, Inc. (the “Company”) within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements”, including statements regarding: the financial outlook of the Company, the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “seeks,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or “projects” or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, and may be beyond the Company’s ability to foresee or control. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Michael Mason, J.D. Executive Vice President. United Rail, Inc. michael@unitedrailinc.com 917-841-8371 Media Contact: Success City Online Ms. Maria Bailey Maria@successcityonline.com (702) 271-0591



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.