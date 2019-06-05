Redefy Corporation* Announces Up to $6 Million Private Securities Offering

- Rule 506(c) Offering Solely to Accredited Investors -

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Corporation* (a/k/a Mister Goody, Inc.) (OTC Pink: MSGO), a technology and data-enabled residential real estate brokerage company, today announced a general solicitation private placement offering (" Offering ") solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (" Securities Act ").

The company has engaged Maxim Group LLC (“ Maxim ”) as its exclusive placement agent. Maxim invites all accredited investors interested in participating in the Offering, to visit https://www.m-vest.com/

The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund its anticipated growth including, but not limited to, marketing, business development, technology investments, strategic initiatives and working capital. Details concerning the Offering are included in the company's private placement memorandum posted on the company's website at: https://redefy.com/Investors.aspx .

The securities offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or the United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Additional details of the offering are included in the private placement memorandum.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted, however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "accredited investors." The SEC defines the term "accredited investor" in Rule 501(a). Generally, individuals are considered accredited investors if they have a net worth greater than $1 million (excluding their primary residence) or incomes in excess of $200,000 in the last two years with the expectation of the same in the current year (or $300,000 with a spouse).

About Redefy Corporation

Redefy Corporation is a technology and data-enabled residential real estate brokerage company. Our mission is to make it faster, easier and less expensive for customers to buy and sell residential real estate. We offer full-service real estate sales services for a $3,500 flat fee, saving homeowners thousands of dollars in real estate commissions. We do business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S. Acknowledged for its innovation and growth by several leading sources, our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Redefy Holdings, was named one of “Inman’s 2017 Most Innovative Brokerage” award finalists; was one of Inc. 500 List’s 2016 “Fasting Growing Companies” (Final Rank #103), “2016 Top 5 Real Estate Companies”, “2016 Top Denver Company” and “2016 Top Colorado Company”; Denver Business Journal’s 2016 “Top 10 Best Places to Work (Medium Sized Company category); and was named a finalist for “Inman’s 2015 Most Innovative Real Estate Company” award. For more information about our company, please visit: www.Redefy.com

About Maxim Group LLC.

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. www.maximgrp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company, please see the private placement memorandum posted on the company's website at: https://redefy.com/Investors.aspx

* The company’s name will automatically change from Mister Goody, Inc. to Redefy Corporation on June 12, 2019.

Contact: Erin Passan

Managing Partner, Gagnier Communications

epassan@gagnierfc.com

