Ceapro Presents Positive Results from Avenanthramides Study at the 2019 American Society of Sports Medicine Meeting

- Data demonstrated that oat avenanthramides supplementation could inhibit molecules involved in the exercise induced inflammation process



EDMONTON, Alberta, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that it presented very promising data from its collaboration study of the immunoregulatory effect of oat avenanthramides during downhill running in young men and women at the Annual World Congress of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), held May 28-June 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

Tianou Zhang MD, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Department of Kinesiology, Health and Nutrition of the University of Texas at San Antonio presented the abstract entitled, “Immunoregulatory Effects of Oat Avenanthramides during Downhill Running in Young Men and Women.”

The Company previously announced positive results on the anti-inflammatory properties of avenanthramides at the American Society for Nutrition’s inaugural flagship meeting, Nutrition 2018, which showed that oat avenanthramides supplementation reduces circulatory inflammation and inhibits expressions of chemokines and adhesion molecules. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effects of oat avenanthramides supplementation on the underlying mechanism of eccentric exercise-induced inflammation as measured by leukocytes levels changes in the blood of human subjects.

“Findings from this research project greatly help understanding the mechanism of action of avenanthramides as an anti-inflammatory agent and show avenanthramides as a promising dietary supplement to be added in food and/or beverages,” commented Dr. Tianou Zhang.

The study evaluated 24 subjects that were assigned to a high avenanthramides group or low avenanthramides group. Two treadmill-based downhill running sessions were separated by 8-week washout period followed by 8-weeks of oat avenanthramides supplementation through receiving two cookies containing high or low concentration of avenanthramides daily. Blood samples were collected before downhill running and at various time points (0 hours, 4 hours, 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours) after downhill running. Results showed that high regimen of avenanthramides could inhibit exercise-induced colony stimulating factors (G-CSF) and decreased circulatory monocytes (CD14) and neutrophils (CD 11b) and increased NK cells (CD56). The manuscript of this study is under final revision by the authors and the co-sponsoring companies, Ceapro Inc. (AB, Canada) and PepsiCo (USA).

“This research project is another important milestone in line with Ceapro’s stated strategy to transition from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical company. With these results, Ceapro’s research team can now go to the next step to conduct bioavailability and bioefficacy studies using our proprietary, pure pharmaceutical-grade avenanthramides tablet to address some inflammation-based diseases,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President & CEO of Ceapro Inc.

About the American Sports Medicine Meeting

ACSM’s Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine® and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise, Circadian Rhythms and Sleep you’ll find sessions covering virtually every aspect of sports medicine, exercise science and the benefits of physical activity. Internationally recognized as the place to hear leading experts and learn about the latest research, this conference brings science and practice together. More than 6,000 industry professionals from around the globe make the ACSM Annual Meeting their priority conference.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

