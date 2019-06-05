Experience the Possibilities of Wood | Mobile Tour Approved

/EIN News/ --

West Linn, Ore., June 5, 2019 — The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) announced today, with unanimous board approval, that the organization will take the successful Timber City exhibit concept on the road in a mobile interactive tour this year.



Under the Think Wood brand, the SLB is proud to introduce WoodBox, a beautiful and compelling museum-quality display that showcases the environmental and economic benefits of different softwood lumber products and their many uses in both residential and commercial construction. The mobile exhibit will feature a variety of activation elements including LED screens providing an opportunity to tell the SLB story from the forest to the market, both inside and outside the box itself.



“This experiential mobile tour is an exciting opportunity for thousands of people in cities across the country to see, touch, and smell the many possibilities with wood,” said Ryan Flom, SLB’s CMO. “Where most see just a tree, we see the future of the built environment.”



CTBUH 10th World Congress – Chicago

International Builder Show – Las Vegas

Mass Timber Conference – Portland, Ore.

AIA Conference on Architecture – Los Angeles

The SLB is seeking partnerships with aligned goals to champion this effort for the softwood lumber industry. To date, it is in negotiations for a vehicle donation and have secured a commitment from the U.S. Forest Service.



If you or your organization is interested in providing support, please contact Ryan Flom, flom@softwoodlumberboard.org.



About the Softwood Lumber Board:

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote lumber’s value proposition and increase demand for softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. Through strategic investments in pro-wood communications, standards development, design and engineering assistance, research, demonstrations, and partnerships, the organization seeks to make softwood lumber the preferred material choice from both an economic and an environmental standpoint.

Ryan Flom Softwood Lumber Board 971-339-4934 flom@softwoodlumberboard.org

