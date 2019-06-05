Gritstone Oncology to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences in June.



Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. PT

Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Gritstone Oncology website at https://ir.gritstoneoncology.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which is designed to predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA) that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients’ TSNA to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, GRANITE-001, is a personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapy in Phase 1 clinical testing. Gritstone’s second product candidate, SLATE-001, is a shared neoantigen (“off-the-shelf”) immunotherapy which is advancing towards the clinic. Novel tumor-specific antigens can also provide targets for bispecific antibody (BiSAb) therapeutics for solid tumors, and Gritstone’s BiSAb program is currently in lead optimization. For more information, please visit gritstoneoncology.com.

