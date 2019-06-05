Virtusa Partners with Legerity to Help Put U.S. Veterans on the Front Lines of Digital Process Automation

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) a global provider of digital engineering, strategy, and IT outsourcing to improve client experiences, today announced a partnership with Legerity, a provider of consulting and implementation services, that will help put U.S. Veterans on the front lines of Digital Process Automation (DPA) projects with clients throughout the United States.



This partnership is centered on helping clients in healthcare utilize the advanced Pega platform to implement DPA projects improving member, provider and customer experiences. Today’s announcement coincides with Pegaworld 19, which is attended by more than 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world’s leading organizations.

Virtusa, with its deep domain and digital engineering expertise, delivers digital process automation design, build and implementation services at scale. Virtusa has more than 2,500 DPA experts who have delivered DPA implementations to hundreds of clients.

Founded in 2018 by two former senior executives at Anthem, Inc, Jeffrey Schrecengost and Jamisson Fowler, Legerity provides strategic consulting and enablement services. Legerity’s enablement and staff augmentation services lower costs of implementation but most importantly enable clients to be self-sustaining. Legerity specializes in hiring and training US Military Veterans.

“Legerity has quickly become a top resource for DPA enablement and strategy,” said Anthony Lange, Senior Vice President, Virtusa. “This partnership will allow Virtusa to focus on our digital engineering expertise and collaborate with Legerity to focus on client enablement and strategy.’

“This partnership with Virtusa is about assuring clients have access to the best available skills during every step of their Digital Process Automation journey,” said Jamisson Fowler, Managing Partner, Legerity. “Our strengths in DPA enablement and Healthcare strategy is the perfect complement to Virtusa’s digital engineering experience and scale.”

To learn more about Virtusa’s Digital Process Automation solutions and capabilities, visit http://www.virtusa.com/perspective-cat/dpa/

About Legerity

Legerity is a premier provider of Pega consulting and implementation services. We provide project management, staff augmentation, workforce development, and strategic consulting. Our client-centered staffing services model delivers Pega resources to your organization quickly and efficiently. Reliable, innovative, and personable Pega professionals from Legerity help client companies meet their Pega objectives without the expense and delay of a lengthy recruiting processes.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business transformation, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Using a combination of digital strategy, business implementation, and IT platform modernization services, Virtusa helps clients drive profitable growth and lead market disruption through digital first client experiences. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Southborough, Mass., Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing and technology industries. For more information, visit www.virtusa.com.

