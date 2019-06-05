NV5 Acquires Alta Environmental, Strengthening Environmental Capabilities in the Southwest

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Alta Environmental, L.P. (“Alta”), a consulting firm specializing in air quality, environmental building sciences, water resources, site assessment and remediation as well as environmental health and safety compliance services. Alta employs 41 environmental engineers and professionals and is based in Long Beach, California. Alta’s impressive client portfolio includes large retail chains, major manufacturers, airports, small and large municipalities, leaders in the aerospace industry and higher education. The acquisition was an all-cash transaction and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

/EIN News/ -- Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5, said, “Alta Environmental’s reputation in the industry is exceptional, and its ability to take on large projects is truly impressive, as demonstrated by its contract serving Los Angeles World Airports. The rapid growth of our transactional services, which include environmental site assessments and remediation management, has positioned NV5 as a leader in the environmental due diligence market, and Alta Environmental will strengthen our environmental platform.”

“Alta Environmental’s engineering and professional staff expands our technical capabilities as we focus on all areas of transactional services,” stated Jeff Echko, Chief Operating Officer – Environmental Health Sciences at NV5. “With these added technical skills and cross-selling opportunities we expect our growth rate to continue to exceed the overall market.”

“We have focused on providing our clients with solutions that meet their complex needs and have developed long-term relationships with some of the largest companies and agencies in the world,” said Lisa Kay, President of Alta Environmental. “Joining NV5 allows us to provide even more environmental, engineering and consulting solutions to meet our clients’ unique challenges and provides immediate cross-selling opportunities for complementary services throughout NV5’s portfolio.”

About Alta Environmental

Alta Environmental was formed in 2009 through the combination of three firms having a 40 year provenance of specializing in air quality, environmental building sciences, water resources, site assessment and remediation, and environmental health and safety compliance services. Alta Environmental is comprised of distinguished environmental engineers and professionals whose collective track record features decades of proven, budget-minded solutions to a full range of environmental and engineering needs. Alta is focused on providing high-level strategic and cost-effective solutions for industrial, commercial and government clients.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

