Canadian-Based Northern Health Adopts Nuance AI-powered Dragon Medical One to Revolutionize Care Delivery Across British Columbia

Nuance’s speech recognition platform promotes care team collaboration, improves clinical documentation efficiency and physician mobility at Northern Health

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass. and PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), an industry-leading provider of AI-powered solutions, today announced Canadian-based Northern Health has revolutionized its approach to care delivery with Nuance’s cloud-based Dragon Medical One (DMO) and PowerMic Mobile (PMM).

Northern Health’s leadership team selected Nuance’s innovative technology solutions to support its 1,000 physicians who provide care to more than 300,000 patients annually in northern British Columbia. It was clear the Nuance technology streamlined the documentation process, improved the quality, and provided immediate real-time access to patient documentation.

DMO and PMM serve as an enterprise-wide, front-end speech recognition solution for Northern Health, providing quick and easy documentation within the electronic health record (EHR) to standardize clinical documentation and spur adoption rates across its organization.

“We needed a solution that would help us de-silo the Canadian healthcare system, provide our workforce with an efficient way to accurately capture a patient’s complete story at the point-of-care, and provide an integrated approach across the care continuum—this is where Dragon Medical One was magic,” said Lisa Gregoire, Director of Health Information Management at Northern Health. “Successful implementation across our organization has increased physician confidence to adopt new technologies like speech recognition and has increased our physicians’ ability to effectively direct patient care.”

The Dragon Medical One cloud-based platform offers flexibility and portability, enabling physicians at Northern Health to access patient notes regardless of where they might be working on any given day. Nuance brings the power of speech directly to EHRs to drive Northern Health’s mission to redesign how primary and community care is delivered.

“Because speech recognition is integrated directly into the electronic health record, it’s easier for physicians to provide richer documentation in a timely way,” said William Clifford, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Northern Health. “There’s no question, better, faster documentation supports better, safer care.”

“Our solutions redesign the way physicians interact with technology across the world,” said Michael Clark, General Manager of Provider Solutions at Nuance. “We recognize Northern Health as a leader in the industry, paving the road for other organizations in Canada to adopt interoperable innovations to improve the daily routines of physicians and care teams while enhancing the continuity of patient care.”

About Northern Health

Northern Health delivers healthcare services across northern British Columbia, including acute care, mental health, public health, addictions, and home and community care. Covering almost two-thirds of BC’s geography, Northern Health is a recognized leader in rural and remote health care. For more information visit www.northernhealth.ca .

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.



About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .



Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



