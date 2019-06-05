Quotient Limited to Participate in the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

JERSEY, Channel Islands, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lindop, will present at the inaugural Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace.



A webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

CONTACT: Christopher Lindop, Chief Financial Officer - chris.lindop@quotientbd.com; +41 799 61 69 38



