Sysco Corporation Joins the Partnership for Food Safety Education

HOUSTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Company is joining the Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) to further educate customers on the importance of food safety and proper food handling techniques.



Through its work with the PFSE, Sysco is furthering its commitment to improve public health outcomes by reducing foodborne illnesses. Partners of PFSE are thought leaders, collaborators and sustaining supporters of the organization’s year-round efforts to raise awareness of safe food handling practices. As PFSE’s partner, Sysco will have the opportunity to collaborate with the organization to create educational materials for the food distribution industry and offer additional food safety educational opportunities to customers.

“As the global leader in food distribution, Sysco is in a unique position to expand the reach of food safety education within the industry,” said Mark Mignogna, Sysco’s vice-president of quality assurance. “Food safety is Sysco’s top priority, and our collaboration with the Partnership for Food Safety Education provides an impactful avenue for us to demonstrate our continued commitment to this important topic and increase our customers’ access to food safety education.”

The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education is the originator of science-based food safety messaging and the national leader in developing and disseminating information around the linkage of food safety consumer education with positive health outcomes. PFSE partners include leading consumer groups, food industry associations, commodity management groups, and professional associations in the food science and nutrition channels, who leverage their unique resource and communications networks to contribute to the Partnership’s mission.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

About the Partnership for Food Safety Education:

The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education is the originator of science-based food safety messages and the national leader in developing and disseminating information around the linkage of food safety consumer education with positive health outcomes. Food safety and health educators, and consumers, can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at http://www.fightbac.org/. The Partnership is the creator and steward of the popular Fight BAC!® national food safety education campaign.

/EIN News/ -- For more information contact:

Camilla Zuckero

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Zuckero.camilla@corp.sysco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.