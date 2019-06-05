11th Hour Project Grant to First Nations Will Promote Entrepreneurship among Native American Youth

Longmont, Colorado, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Nations Development Institute ( First Nations ) has received a $250,000 grant from the 11th Hour Project of the Schmidt Family Foundation in order to boost Native American youth-led entrepreneurship activities, which in turn and over time will significantly benefit tribal communities and other Native population centers, many of which suffer large economic disparities when compared to other communities.



/EIN News/ -- For numerous years, First Nations and its independent subsidiary, First Nations Oweesta Corporation ( Oweesta ), which is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), have been assisting tribes and Native communities throughout the U.S. in conducting much-needed but culturally appropriate financial and investor education programs. Oweesta, in particular, also provides professional development services to strengthen other Native American-run CDFIs.

Under the new effort, First Nations will specifically focus on entrepreneurially minded Native American youth. First Nations will link these emerging youth entrepreneurs to accomplished mentors who will help them strategize their business models and develop formal business plans, which is a foundational step in launching a new enterprise. In conducting the project, First Nations will partner with CDFIs and other experienced business professionals to mentor youth finalist and serve as competition judges.

“Native youth are one key to sustaining and expanding the ongoing improvement and advancement of Native communities across the U.S.,” said Michael E. Roberts, First Nations President & CEO. “We believe this project will help boost overall economic development by potentially creating new businesses, more jobs, higher incomes and bringing broader opportunities to Native America, as well as fueling the entrepreneurial drive of kids in these communities.”

About First Nations Development Institute

For nearly 39 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org .

PROGRAM CONTACT: Kendall Tallmadge, First Nations Lead Grants Officer, at ktallmadge@firstnations.org or (303) 774-7836 x216 MEDIA CONTACT: Randy Blauvelt, First Nations Senior Communications Officer, at rblauvelt@firstnations.org or (303) 774-7836 x213



