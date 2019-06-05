Pakistan International Airlines selects airRM as its Revenue Management System

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue Management Systems, an Accelya Group Company (RMS), is proud to announce that Pakistan International Airlines has selected and gone live with its state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tool, airRM. The software will enable Pakistan International Airlines to identify sales opportunities, maximize passenger revenues, closely control pricing, and analyze performance.



airRM is a continually evolving airline revenue management systems with ground-breaking tools that integrate and display a wealth of critical information from multiple sources, enabling airlines to make better and more profitable decisions. The solution is currently used by more than 100 of the most successful carriers in the world.

“Pakistan International Airlines wanted to engage with both new and traditional revenue management techniques using just one system. airRM’s flexible and configurable automated exception management processes allows them to quickly realize new revenue and growth opportunities. Furthermore, airRM allowed them to integrate quickly and seamlessly with their new PSS reservation system,” said Adrian Flores, VP of Sales & Support – EMEA at RMS. ”They join our growing list of legacy carriers who have chosen airRM ahead of other RM solutions.”

About Pakistan International Airlines

More information about Pakistan International Airlines may be found at www.piac.com.pk .

About RMS

Revenue Management Systems (RMS), an Accelya Group Company, is a global leader in revenue management solutions for the aviation, rail, and cargo industries. Our software helps more than 100 airlines, rail operators, and cargo carriers worldwide make faster, smarter and more profitable decisions, driven by innovation and foresight. RMS is headquartered in Seattle, Washington (USA) with offices in Australia, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Spain, and Singapore. More information about airRM and RMS may be found at www.revenuemanagement.com .

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading provider of financial, commercial and analytics solutions to the airline and travel industry. Accelya helps airlines integrate and simplify their financial processes; to better manage costs, risks, revenue leakages, cash flows, profitability and overall business performance. Accelya partners with airlines right from the time a ticket or an air waybill is issued, all the way through its entire financial lifecycle and until the data is converted to actionable intelligence.

Accelya’s commercial solutions help airlines steer sales and strengthen their business relationship with travel agents. It provides insights on airline sales performance, agent performance, route performance and instantly identifies potential for growth. It also helps airlines manage agent incentive program for higher agent satisfaction. Backed by solid data, Accelya’s analytics and consulting services enable airlines to take informed decisions by forecasting market trends, identifying revenue opportunities and optimizing costs.

With over 250 airline customers, Accelya’s operations are spread across 19 countries and employs over 3000 professionals worldwide. For more information please visit www.accelya.com.

Contacts

Mark Lafferty at +44 7715 170369 / mlafferty@revenuemanagement.com



