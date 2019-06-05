Global SSL VPN Market to Reach $5.33 Billion by 2023 at 7.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for secure remote access for employees, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and rise in BYOD trend have propelled the growth of the global SSL VPN market. The tunnel mode segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market. On the other hand, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to registering CAGR of 8.2% through 2023.

Portland, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global SSL VPN market was pegged at $3.45 billion in 2017 and is projected to $5.33 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in demand for secure remote access for employees, customer, & business, growing incidences of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and increase in BYOD trend have boosted the growth of global SSL VPN market. However, the vulnerability of SSL protocol to external threats and lack of host security software installments on endpoint devices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness about data security among organizations is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global SSL VPN market is segmented on the basis of mode of remote access, component, organization size, and geography. Based on the mode of remote access, the market is divided into clientless, thin-client, and tunnel. The tunnel mode segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market. However, the thin-client mode segment is projected to 8.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the component, the market is divided into software and services. The software segment dominated the market 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% through 2023.

Based on the organization, the market is segmented into large and small & mid-size. The large organization segment held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, small & mid-size organization segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the study period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue, garnering nearly one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to registering CAGR of 8.2% through 2023.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pulse Secure, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, QNO Technology, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., and Symantec Corporation.

