Leading European Analyst Firm Ovum Names Madison Logic a “Leader” in Their Report on Account Based Marketing

Scope, geographical reach and in-market success earn Madison Logic inclusion and elite leadership designation among 10 ABM specialists

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Logic, the leading global account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that Ovum, a market-leading data, research and consulting business headquartered in the U.K., named Madison Logic a “Leader” in the Ovum Market Radar: Account-Based Marketing report. Ovum recognized Madison Logic as one of the “only companies able to support the entire ABM lifecycle, combined with CRM, marketing automation and content management systems” -- citing its ability to deliver integrated insights and support omnichannel engagement with full-funnel attribution.



For years, leading companies have leveraged Madison Logic’s ActivateABM platform to measure ABM effectiveness, shorten sales cycles and accelerate growth. The Ovum report highlights Madison Logic's ActivateABM as a “data gateway to enable the marketer to find opportunities for acquisition and further development using a wide variety of data sources provided in a unified manner.” Ovum commends Madison Logic’s blue-chip client roster, noting that the company serves some of the largest global technology and finance enterprises and has a presence in all regions of the world.

“Delivering the industry’s best in class, global ABM platform, our team has been serving B2B marketers worldwide in all verticals, for nearly 15 years -- and we continue to lead the charge on large-scale integrations and platform innovation to benefit our clients,” said Madison Logic CEO Tom O’Regan. “We just recently launched our ML Data Cloud, powering cutting-edge ABM to accelerate marketers’ pipeline and convert their best accounts faster. We are thrilled that Ovum has recognized our heritage in the space and unparalleled global reach.”

Providing a snapshot of Madison Logic’s capabilities, among other aspects, Ovum analysts point to the company’s ability to “help marketers adopt to their customers’ preferred channels in order to accelerate their pipeline as well as use a tailored messaging approach with deep analytics to understand and optimize lead performance.”



Ovum researched more than 70 vendors and included the top 10 ABM vendors in the report, specifying that these ABM vendors have the ability to orchestrate activity throughout the entire ABM lifecycle in conjunction with CRM and marketing automation and content or digital asset management solutions.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com and follow @madisonlogic on Twitter.

Contacts:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

For Madison Logic

kallen@witstrategy.com





