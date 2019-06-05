Lift & Co. and EY Canada to present early insights from consumer and budtender study into edibles

Joint presentation by Lift & Co. and EY Canada will share insights for how brands can strategically position their edibles products and win with consumers in this new market segment

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is excited to announce it’s conducting research on consumer and budtender insights for cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals with Ernst & Young Canada LLP (“EY”). A summary of the findings will be presented on the main stage at the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo (the “Expo”) in Toronto on June 7th at 12:00 pm. The full paper will be available following the Expo.



/EIN News/ -- With cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals anticipated to go on sale within the next year, retailers and brands are preparing themselves for an unprecedented wave of new products coming to the market. The joint presentation by Lift & Co. and EY will help brands and retailers understand consumers’ perceptions and anticipate consumption behaviours.

Lift & Co. is able to provide unique consumer insights by aggregating data across its proprietary consumer database at lift.co and its budtender training platform CannSell. CannSell is used by retailers in seven provinces and territories, and by 100% of budtenders in Ontario, enabling Lift & Co. to tap into the unique insights of frontline cannabis retail workers. Together these data channels allow Lift & Co. to generate powerful consumer centric business insights across the cannabis value chain.

Research for the whitepaper on edibles, extracts and topicals was conducted by surveying nearly 3,000 cannabis consumers and canna-curious non-consumers as well as targeted retail budtenders from across Canada through Lift & Co.’s platforms.

“There is a land grab opportunity for brands to strategically position their edibles, extracts and topicals products and influence cannabis consumers’ purchase decisions,” said Matei Olaru, CEO for Lift & Co. “We have uncovered significant differences between what the ‘canna-savvy’ experienced consumers want from these new products and what the ‘canna-curious’ want.”

“Understanding what drives and inhibits cannabis consumption will allow companies to make appropriate investment decisions now in order to be more attractive to both consumers and non-consumers once new products become available in the near future,” says Tim MacDonald, EY Canada Strategy Cannabis Leader. “These insights will help cannabis companies position themselves successfully for growth locally, of course, but also help Canada build its mark as a leader in a budding global industry.”

Tickets to the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Toronto 2019 can be purchased at https://liftexpo.ca/toronto19/tickets/ . To sign up to receive notice when the whitepaper is available please sign up here .

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

