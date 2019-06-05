FTI Consulting Announces Affiliation with ADIGEO to Enhance Accountants’ Liability Services

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services practice within the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment has entered into an affiliation with ADIGEO Consulting, LLC, which is led by Helen Munter, former Director of Registration and Inspections at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”).



/EIN News/ -- ADIGEO, which Ms. Munter co-founded in 2018 with John Fiebig, former Senior Deputy Director and Leader for the PCAOB’s Global Network Firm Inspection Program, assists clients with improving audit quality and responding to allegations raised by regulators and plaintiffs. This affiliation joins the expertise of Ms. Munter and Mr. Fiebig in audit-quality matters with the global footprint and accountants’ liability consulting and litigation expertise of professionals in the Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting.

“Helen is an innovative thought leader in the financial oversight regulatory field,” said Edward Westerman , Co-Leader of the Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting. “We have had the pleasure of knowing Helen for many years, and partnering with her and ADIGEO will provide audit firms and their legal counsel with access to an unparalleled team of experts who have a deep understanding of U.S. and international auditing standards and regulatory requirements.”

As PCAOB Director of Registration and Inspections, Ms. Munter led a national team of more than 500 audit professionals who oversaw the audit work of all PCAOB-registered firms globally. She also developed an auditor education and training program to help improve audit quality.

Before joining the PCAOB in 2004, Ms. Munter was an Audit Partner at Deloitte, where she was a Deputy Professional Practice Director in Northern California and oversaw consultations on risk management, technical accounting and audit matters arising in the local office accounting and audit practice. She also spent two years in Barcelona, Spain, where she conducted audits of large, multinational companies with respect to their operations in Spain and served as an expert in matters of U.S. GAAP and auditing standards.

Commenting on the affiliation, Ms. Munter said, “I am thrilled to be working closely with Ed and the FTI Consulting team, who I know work skillfully to assist clients in high-profile disputes and investigations. Building on their global team of experts and world-class data and technology resources, ADIGEO will add our deep experience in global audit practice and regulation so that working together, we may broaden and enhance the opportunities and solutions we provide our clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About ADIGEO Consulting, LLC

Founded by Helen Munter, former Director of Registration and Inspections at the PCAOB, and John Fiebig, former Senior Deputy Director and Leader for the PCAOB’s Global Network Firm Inspection Program, ADIGEO is a consulting firm focused on improving audit quality and helping firms respond to allegations by regulators and plaintiffs. Our clients are auditors, audit firms and audit committees, and their respective attorneys. Firms engage us to help them improve their systems of quality control and processes in place to ensure their work is consistently performed at a high level of quality. Our service offerings are tailored to the individual client circumstance and draw upon our unique experience spanning more than half a century in regulatory oversight and as audit partners with signing responsibility. Visit www.adigeoconsulting.com for more information.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



