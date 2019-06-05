Media Advisory/TODAY: Montreal’s Four Leading Pediatric Institutions to Announce Largest Collaboration in Canadian History to Help Children with Musculoskeletal Disorders

MONTREAL, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest collaboration of its kind in Canadian history will be announced today, June 5, 2019, by the foundations of the CHU Sainte-Justine and its Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre, the Montreal Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, along with the Mirella & Lino Saputo Foundation. Together, they will unveil a new project that will transform the lives of children with musculoskeletal disorders and those of their families, thanks to an extraordinary philanthropic gift. The new initiative will make Montreal an uncontested leader and innovator in this field.



They will announce the largest collaboration in Canadian history to help children with musculoskeletal disorders





WHAT: Montreal’s four leading pediatric healthcare institutions will announce the largest collaboration of its kind in Canadian history to transform the lives of children with musculoskeletal disorders, thanks to a generous and visionary philanthropic gift. WHEN: THIS MORNING, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Musculoskeletal patients and their families will be available for media interviews from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. WHERE: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, 1003 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, H4A 0A9 (Vendôme Metro and free parking) *

/EIN News/ -- The announcement will take place in the presence of:

Mrs. Mirella and Mr. Lino Saputo, of the Mirella & Lino Saputo Foundation

Dr. Jean-Pierre Farmer, Neurosurgeon and Surgeon-in-Chief, Montreal Children’s Hospital

Dr. Reggie Hamdy, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief of Staff, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Dr. Stefan Parent, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Clinical Researcher, CHU Sainte-Justine

Ms. Maryse St-Onge, Director of Rehabilitation, Multidisciplinary and Mental Health services at Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre of the CHU Sainte-Justine

Mr. David Merrett, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Mr. Luca Patuelli, aka LAZYLEGZ, Master of Ceremonies

Musculoskeletal patients and their families

*Free parking: Please go into the underground parking to level P-3. Park near section 100. Bring your white parking ticket and we will exchange it for a pink one, giving you free access upon your registration as media.

Source: CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

For more information:

Caroline Phaneuf

Caroline Phaneuf Communications

514 778-5092

caroline@carolinephaneuf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58fe09e2-ab98-4a14-b355-78525d759bdb



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.