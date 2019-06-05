Global Wiper Systems Research Report 2019: Annual Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016 Through 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wiper Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wiper Systems in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Albany Magneto Equipment Inc. (USA)
- Cardone Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- DOGA S.A (Spain)
- Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Hepworth and Company Limited (UK)
- Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy)
- Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)
- PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Saver Automotive Products, Inc. (USA)
- Screen Wiper Solutions (New Zealand)
- Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd. (India)
- The Matador Company Ltd. (UK)
- Trico Products Corporation (USA)
- Valeo S.A. (France)
- WEXCO Industries Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Windshield Wipers: A Standard Equipment on all Vehicles
A Review of Major Trends & Drivers
As New Car Sales Decline in Developed Markets & the Global Passenger Car Industry Heads Towards a Plateau, Tier 1 Auto Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat
Flat to Stagnant Growth in New Car Sales Drives Auto Parts Suppliers to Focus on Opportunities Offered by the Aftermarket
Heavy Duty Usage Drives Replacement Demand for Wipers in Commercial Vehicles
Rise in the Number of Automotive Accidents Fuels the Emphasis on Developing Advanced Wiper Systems & Highlights the Importance of Regular Replacements
Demand for Smarter Auto Components Fuels the Use of Sensors in Wiper System Assembly
Continuous Technology Innovation in a Seemingly Unremarkable Auto Component Benefits Market Growth
Wiper Motor Kinetics Takes the Center Stage of Innovation
Quieter Operation Gains Research Preeminence
New Materials Make Headway in the Competitive Battle to Enhance Durability of Wiper Systems
Salient Features of Leading Windshield Wiper Blade Brands
Integrated Wiper & Washer Systems Grow in Popularity
New Reversible Dual Windshield Wipers Make Replacement of Wiper Blades Easy & Cost Effective
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for High-End Intelligent and Integrated Wiper Systems
Stringent Regulations Influence Design Ideas of Windscreen Wiper Systems
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market
Wiper System Manufacturing Shifts to Asia
Rising Preference for Small Cars and Hatchbacks Spurs Demand for Rear Window Wiper Systems
Headlight Wipers for Better Lighting Luminosity
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
When Were the First Wipers Made?
Product Types
Continuous Wiper Systems
Intermittent Wiper Systems
Intelligent Wiper Systems (Sensor-based)
Wiper Variants
Hidden Wipers
Rear Wipers
Headlight Wipers
Rain-sensing Wipers
Components
Wiper System Motors
Wiper System Arms
Wiper System Blades
Precautions to be Taken
Installation Hurdles Aggravate the Problem
Wiper Pulse Board
Wiper System Blade Refills
Wiper System Linkages
Replacement of Wiper Blades/Refills
Bent Refill Vertebra
Bent Wiper Frame
Chattering
Split Rubber
Streaking
Worn Rubber
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Federal-Mogul Releases Range of Conventional Wiper Blades
Michelin Introduces Novel Range of Wiper Blades
Michelin Introduces Novel Range of Wiper Blades
Bosch Launches ENVISION, Premium Windshield Wiper Blade
TRICO Adds Novel Part Numbers to Exact Fit Wiper Blades
DENSO Unveils EnduroVision Line of Wiper Blades Range
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Pricol Inks Agreement to Acquire Wiping Systems Business of PMP
Icahn Acquires Federal-Mogul
Denso Inks Business Integration Agreement with ASMO
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (25)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gat5zy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Body, Trim and Glass
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.