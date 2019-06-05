Global Opacifiers Market 2019-2023 with DowDuPont Inc., The Chemours Co., and Tronox Holdings Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opacifiers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The opacifiers market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



The high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from ceramic industry is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Titanium oxide is used as a glaze opacifier and white pigment in the ceramic industry. It tends to crystallize on cooling and is thus used to impart whiteness to glazes. Ceramic manufacturers prefer titanium oxide-based opacifiers to other materials such as tin oxide and zircon, as they offer superior durability and strength to ceramic objects.



The addition of small quantities of titanium oxide to opacified ceramics variegates the surface and imparts a variety of colors to the ceramics. Ceramics coated with titanium oxide repel dirt and reduce the damaging effects of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide. The growing demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and refractories, will have a positive impact on the global opacifiers market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Growth in personal care industry



Opacifiers are used in the formulation of various personal care products, such as liquid soaps and other cosmetic products as they offer improved aesthetic and textural attributes. Growth in the personal care market is anticipated to fuel the adoption of opacifiers during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of China and India as the manufacturing hubs of personal care products, owing to a vast consumer base and the increasing purchasing power, is drawing heavy investments to the personal care industries in these countries. This will drive the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period.



Increase in raw material prices



Zinc, titanium, and zircon are the raw materials used to manufacture opacifiers. The global supply of these raw materials has been restricted as the mining of these metals causes air and water pollution as well as damage to the local landscape. More than 60% of zinc mines were shut down in the Sichuan province, China, following environmental inspections.



Vendors are under pressure to increase the prices of opacifiers, including titanium oxide, to increase profit margins. A shortage of raw material supply has led to an increased production cost, thereby increasing the prices of zinc, titanium, and zircon. Increased raw material prices have resulted in the reduced demand for opacifiers, thus hindering the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Arkema and Ashland Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from the ceramic industry and the growth in personal care industry will provide considerable growth opportunities to the opacifiers manufacturers.



DowDuPont Inc., The Chemours Co., and Tronox Holdings Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Plastics and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Paper and inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers

Rise in innovations in packaging

Increasing M&A and capacity expansions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

The Chemours Co.

Tronox Holdings Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw1fyu





