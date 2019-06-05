Global Opacifiers Market 2019-2023 with DowDuPont Inc., The Chemours Co., and Tronox Holdings Dominating
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opacifiers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The opacifiers market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
The high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from ceramic industry is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Titanium oxide is used as a glaze opacifier and white pigment in the ceramic industry. It tends to crystallize on cooling and is thus used to impart whiteness to glazes. Ceramic manufacturers prefer titanium oxide-based opacifiers to other materials such as tin oxide and zircon, as they offer superior durability and strength to ceramic objects.
The addition of small quantities of titanium oxide to opacified ceramics variegates the surface and imparts a variety of colors to the ceramics. Ceramics coated with titanium oxide repel dirt and reduce the damaging effects of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide. The growing demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and refractories, will have a positive impact on the global opacifiers market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growth in personal care industry
Opacifiers are used in the formulation of various personal care products, such as liquid soaps and other cosmetic products as they offer improved aesthetic and textural attributes. Growth in the personal care market is anticipated to fuel the adoption of opacifiers during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of China and India as the manufacturing hubs of personal care products, owing to a vast consumer base and the increasing purchasing power, is drawing heavy investments to the personal care industries in these countries. This will drive the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period.
Increase in raw material prices
Zinc, titanium, and zircon are the raw materials used to manufacture opacifiers. The global supply of these raw materials has been restricted as the mining of these metals causes air and water pollution as well as damage to the local landscape. More than 60% of zinc mines were shut down in the Sichuan province, China, following environmental inspections.
Vendors are under pressure to increase the prices of opacifiers, including titanium oxide, to increase profit margins. A shortage of raw material supply has led to an increased production cost, thereby increasing the prices of zinc, titanium, and zircon. Increased raw material prices have resulted in the reduced demand for opacifiers, thus hindering the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Arkema and Ashland Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from the ceramic industry and the growth in personal care industry will provide considerable growth opportunities to the opacifiers manufacturers.
DowDuPont Inc., The Chemours Co., and Tronox Holdings Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Plastics and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Paper and inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers
- Rise in innovations in packaging
- Increasing M&A and capacity expansions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema
- Ashland Inc.
- DowDuPont Inc.
- The Chemours Co.
- Tronox Holdings Plc
