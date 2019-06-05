Global Knee Braces Market Report 2019-2023 - Key Players are 3M, DeRoyal Industries, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Sports Medicine, Orthofix, & REH4MAT Sawomir Wroski

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knee Braces Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The knee braces market will register a CAGR of 4% by 2023.



The growing medical tourism and government initiatives in orthopedics are vital factors that will trigger the growth of knee braces market. Medical tourism for orthopedic procedures has dramatically increased over the past few years. This is owing to significant cost savings and rising old population in developed nations who require cost-effective healthcare facilities. The medical tourism for orthopedic surgeries is likely to drive the demand for orthopedic braces.



This will bolster the growth of the global knee braces market during the forecast period. Government initiatives on orthopedics help in the accessibility of orthopedic-related devices and treatments. For instance, the Government of India has extended the price cap, which was imposed on orthopedic knee implants until August 2019. This move was taken for relieving several arthritis patients of India. Also, the government has reduced prices of knee implants by about 64%. Initiatives like these are propelling the growth of the market in focus.



Market Overview



Growing incidence of road accidents



Road safety has become a significant concern as the number of road accidents is increasing, globally. Road traffic injuries have become a priority in public health. The knee cartilage and ligaments are the most commonly damaged in road accidents. Knee injuries can take months or years to heal. A few knee injuries leave victims with lifelong complications that prevent them from engaging in physical activities such as sports or even walking without pain. Therefore, the rising road accidents are increasing the demand for knee braces to cope with knee injuries. This will contribute to the growth of the global knee braces market.



High cost of knee braces



The cost of a knee brace is usually covered under health insurance if a doctor prescribes it. However, for patients who are not covered by any insurance, the typical cost of a standard knee brace, made up of fabric or elastic, to provide light to moderate support during sports, in the US is about $30 on an average. The cost of a knee brace to recover from injuries or surgery is about $165, on an average, or more. It can increase to about $700-$900 or more depending on the type of material of the brace.



Also, patients suffering from knee injuries also must bear additional costs on crutches in some cases. The high costs of knee braces can adversely affect their demand. This may hurt the growth of the global knee braces market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including 3M Co. and DeRoyal Industries Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing incidence of road accidents and the rising medical tourism and government initiatives in orthopedics will provide considerable growth opportunities to the knee braces manufacturers.



medi GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., and REH4MAT Sawomir Wroski are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Functional knee braces - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Prophylactic knee braces - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Unloader knee braces - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rehabilitative knee braces - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Orthopedic clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in use of knee braces by sport players and athletes

Prevalence of osteoarthritis leading to knee pain

Increase in awareness and adoption of orthopedic braces

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

REH4MAT Sawomir Wroski



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qqums





