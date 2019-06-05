Global Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 : Key Analysis & Forecasts Featuring Amcor, Ball, Bemis, Berry Global & DS Smith
The packaging market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.
The global food delivery and takeaway market is growing at a significant pace, driven by a rise in urbanization, busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers, a surge in mobile phone penetration, an increase in the adoption of m-commerce. It is also more convenient and cheaper because of better deals/discounts.
Furthermore, many restaurants have become accessible owing to the availability of online services, and restaurants provide food offered through online services at competitive prices. Therefore, with the growth of global food delivery and takeaway market, the simultaneous growth of the global packaging market is anticipated.
Market Overview
Rise in need of innovative packaging
Proper packaging helps in attracting consumers through its visual appeal, highlighting the brand. The rising awareness among brand owners and marketing experts regarding the importance of packaging to attract consumer attention is leading to the introduction of innovative packaging. There is a rise in the demand for multi-packs and single-serve, and miniaturized packaging for various products. Moreover, eco-friendly packaging is widely used for the packaging of meat, poultry, and seafood products. The advancements in packaging technologies and a rise in the demand for products sold in innovative packaging are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Environmental concerns related to the use of plastic packaging
Environmental concerns associated with the use of plastic packaging is a significant challenge in the global packaging market. Although various types of packaging are extremely efficient in protecting goods, the demand for those may fall in the future due to the use of plastic packaging. Disposable packaging used for food is one of the significant sources of non-recyclable solid waste globally. Most foodservice establishments prefer plastic disposables as they are cheaper and retain food temperature for a longer period.
However, there are several concerns over the disposal of various polymers used in disposable plastic products. Most of the disposables used for food delivery are made of polystyrene or polypropylene, which do not decompose easily. Therefore, the use of plastic packaging will negatively impact the growth of the global packaging market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Amcor Ltd. and Ball Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growth of food delivery and takeaway market and the rise in need for innovative packaging will provide considerable growth opportunities to the cookie's manufacturers.
Bemis Co. Inc., Berry Global Inc., and DS Smith Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Board - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Flexible - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Continuous development of new products
- Emergence of tamper-proof packaging
- Rise in adoption of reusable packaging
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Ltd.
- Ball Corp.
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
