Global Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 : Key Analysis & Forecasts Featuring Amcor, Ball, Bemis, Berry Global & DS Smith

The packaging market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.



The global food delivery and takeaway market is growing at a significant pace, driven by a rise in urbanization, busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers, a surge in mobile phone penetration, an increase in the adoption of m-commerce. It is also more convenient and cheaper because of better deals/discounts.



Furthermore, many restaurants have become accessible owing to the availability of online services, and restaurants provide food offered through online services at competitive prices. Therefore, with the growth of global food delivery and takeaway market, the simultaneous growth of the global packaging market is anticipated.



Market Overview



Rise in need of innovative packaging



Proper packaging helps in attracting consumers through its visual appeal, highlighting the brand. The rising awareness among brand owners and marketing experts regarding the importance of packaging to attract consumer attention is leading to the introduction of innovative packaging. There is a rise in the demand for multi-packs and single-serve, and miniaturized packaging for various products. Moreover, eco-friendly packaging is widely used for the packaging of meat, poultry, and seafood products. The advancements in packaging technologies and a rise in the demand for products sold in innovative packaging are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Environmental concerns related to the use of plastic packaging



Environmental concerns associated with the use of plastic packaging is a significant challenge in the global packaging market. Although various types of packaging are extremely efficient in protecting goods, the demand for those may fall in the future due to the use of plastic packaging. Disposable packaging used for food is one of the significant sources of non-recyclable solid waste globally. Most foodservice establishments prefer plastic disposables as they are cheaper and retain food temperature for a longer period.



However, there are several concerns over the disposal of various polymers used in disposable plastic products. Most of the disposables used for food delivery are made of polystyrene or polypropylene, which do not decompose easily. Therefore, the use of plastic packaging will negatively impact the growth of the global packaging market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Amcor Ltd. and Ball Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growth of food delivery and takeaway market and the rise in need for innovative packaging will provide considerable growth opportunities to the cookie's manufacturers.



Bemis Co. Inc., Berry Global Inc., and DS Smith Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Board - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Flexible - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Metal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Continuous development of new products

Emergence of tamper-proof packaging

Rise in adoption of reusable packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Ltd.

Ball Corp.

Bemis Co. Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith Plc



