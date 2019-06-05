LiteLink Signs Agreement with J.J. Keller to Introduce ELDs to Carriers Across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with J.J. Keller & Associates Inc. (“J.J. Keller”), the most respected name in safety and regulation compliance, to gain access to the J. J. Keller® Encompass® Fleet Management System and promote Electronic Logging Devices (“ELDs”) to carriers in Canada.



The agreement will give LiteLink access to data from J. J. Keller’s Encompass® ELDs to provide 1SHIFT Logistics clients with up-to-date information from carriers to augment the 1SHIFT mobile app. The deal also offers LiteLink the opportunity to refer new customers to Encompass® ELDs.

Amendments to the Canadian ELD mandate are expected to finalize this summer, requiring all carriers to equip their trucks with ELDs. According to the Canadian Department of Transport, roughly 64,000 commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) will be affected by the proposed amendments .

“As a Canadian publicly traded company, LiteLink has an opportunity to introduce J.J. Keller ELDs to carriers across the country. The first-to-market ELD aggregate providers in Canada will have a foot ahead in capturing a significant portion of the Canadian market,” says LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. “We’re in a very unique situation where ELD providers are lining up to provide their hardware for our Canadian-based logistics system to grow their market share in technology across Canada. This agreement with J.J. Keller gives LiteLink the ability to introduce one of the best ELDs to carriers in Canada in preparation for the upcoming mandate.”

LiteLink will be onboarding ELDs that are active in Canada and the US into its marketplace initially. Moving forward, LiteLink plans to onboard an additional 50 through 2019 in preparation for the Canadian ELD mandate.

About Electronic Logging Devices

An ELD is a physical electronic hardware component that is attached to commercial trucks to record speed, location, and record driving hours while the engine is in use. The primary purpose of ELD is compliance and safety, two key mandates that align with LiteLink’s value statement.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the final ELD rule in December 2015 requiring all electronic logging devices for all trucks model-year 2000 or newer engaged in interstate commerce across the USA.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc . is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet that supports traditional fiat and digital currencies. Consumers are able to make online and offline purchases using the uBUCK debit card and send funds worldwide for free.

For further information, contact Bronson Peever at 833-205-6945 ext. 3742 or email investor@litelinktech.com .

About J.J. Keller

J. J. Keller is the trusted source for DOT / Transportation regulation compliance products and services. J. J. Keller helps the industry increase safety awareness, reduce risk, follow best practices, improve safety training, and stay current with changing regulations.

Our partnership set us apart as leaders in electronic devices (ELD) that will record a driver's driving hours and duty status automatically and in real-time. This automatic connection to a vehicle's engine improves ELD compliance, keeps our drivers and shipments safe and simplifies the overall recordkeeping process.

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

