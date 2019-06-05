Global Oil and Gas Separators Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas separators market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
The gradual recovery of crude oil prices has led to investments in the oil and gas sector. The global consumption of natural gas has increased significantly because of the rising adoption of natural gas as fuel. The growing demand for oil and natural gas will drive oil and gas E&P activities. Also, rapid urbanization in developing countries has considerably increased the demand for energy and the consumption of oil and natural gas. Companies, therefore, will try to improve oil and gas production to meet the demand.
As the production of crude oil increases, the need for refineries to produce refined petroleum products rises. High oil and gas production in wellheads and refineries increase the need for the separation of oil, gas, and water from the mixture extracted from oil and gas wells. Therefore, growth in the demand for oil and natural gas will stimulate the need for oil and gas separators during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Global increase in refining capacity
Oil refining refers to the process of converting crude oil into products such as petrol, gasoline, and diesel Global refining capacity has increased significantly, owing to the extensive use of oil as fuel in sectors such as power generation and transportation. Investments in new refinery projects are ramping up the global refining capacity. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global refining capacity is expected to increase steadily during the forecast period, particularly in APAC and the Middle East. China, with its new refineries, is expected to be the largest contributor to global refining capacity.
Fluctuations in crude oil prices
Crude oil prices have witnessed severe fluctuations and have negatively affected the profitably and performance of upstream oil and gas companies. The rapid changes in crude oil import costs affected the profitability of many oil and gas upstream companies and impacted the revenue generated by them. Several oil and gas companies stopped or postponed their E&P projects since low profits made it difficult for companies to survive in the market.
Moreover, various oil and gas E&P projects that were planned had to be kept on hold until the oil prices stabilized. Also, numerous rigs were shut down, and many employees were laid off due to a decline in crude oil price. Uncertainty in crude oil prices hampers investments in onshore and offshore E&P projects. Therefore, fluctuations in crude oil prices will impede the growth of the global oil and gas separators market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including ALFA LAVAL AB and Frames Energy Systems BV makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for oil and natural gas and global increase in refining capacity will provide significant growth opportunities to the oil and gas separators manufacturers.
Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and TechnipFMC Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Vertical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Spherical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities
- Advances in oil and gas separation technologies
- Adoption of modular mini refineries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALFA LAVAL AB
- Frames Energy Systems BV
- Halliburton Co.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- TechnipFMC Plc
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbz4lo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gas, Oil
