Neology, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Scott Raskin as Chairman of Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets, has announced the appointment of Scott Raskin as Chairman of Board of Directors.



Scott Raskin was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Spigit, Inc., the market leader in innovation management software, and led the company through several years of record sales and customer growth leading to its acquisition by Planview.

Raskin brings over three decades of management experience in technology, strategy, sales, and corporate development to his role. Prior to acquiring Spigit in 2014, he spent eight years growing Mindjet from a startup to a category leader in cloud-based productivity, acquired by Corel in 2016. Before that, Raskin served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Telelogic. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, he built a team of more than 1,200 employees in thirty countries. His efforts resulted in the successful acquisition of Telelogic by IBM for $845 million. Earlier in his career, Raskin served as Vice President of Sales and Corporate Development at Nexgenix, a pioneer in e-commerce solutions, where he grew the business from startup to exit. Raskin has also held senior management positions at Bachman Information Systems and MAI Basic Four.

Raskin currently serves on the Board of Directors for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) and privately held MariaDB. He is an active member of the Young President’s Organization (YPO) and served as Chairman | YPO SF Bay, and Chairman | YPO San Francisco Gold. Raskin graduated from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, Austin.

"I am thrilled to join the Neology board at this exciting phase of the company. With over 200 patents and a highly experienced team, Neology is uniquely positioned to shape the future of transportation by delivering substantial value to both private industry and governments with its advanced tolling, ITS, and ALPR solutions. I am excited to be working with Francisco, the board and management team,” said Raskin.

“Scott is a seasoned executive that brings tremendous experience and leadership at such an exciting time for Neology,” said Francisco Martinez, CEO of Neology.

About Neology:

Neology is a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology, owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. For more information, visit www.neology.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions, and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Therefore, Neology does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Furthermore, Neology does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

