Carbon Black Threat Report Details Cyberattacks Targeting the Healthcare Industry

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB CONNECT CONFERENCE - Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud endpoint protection, today released a seminal report on the state of cybersecurity in the healthcare industry. The report, Healthcare Cyber Heists in 2019 , features direct input from 20 industry-leading CISOs to determine how attackers have evolved over the past year.

“The potential, real-world effect cyberattacks can have on healthcare organizations and patients is substantial,” said Rick McElroy, Carbon Black’s Head of Security Strategy and one of the report’s authors. “Cyber attackers have the ability to access, steal and sell patient information on the dark web. Beyond that, they have the ability to shut down a hospital’s access to critical systems and patient records, making effective patient care virtually impossible.”

83% of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve seen an increase in cyberattacks over the past year



Two thirds (66%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said their organization was targeted by a ransomware attack during the past year



Two thirds (66%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said cyberattacks have become more sophisticated over the past year



Nearly half (45%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve encountered attacks where the primary motivation was destruction of data over the past year





One-third (33%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve encountered instances of island hopping on their enterprises over the past year





One-third (33%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve encountered counter incident response over the past year



The report also includes research detailing healthcare-related offerings on the dark web (including hacked provider data) as well as specific security recommendations for healthcare CISOs.

