Honouring NL Victims of Impaired Driving at Memorial Monument Ceremony

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and its Newfoundland and Labrador Chapters and Community Leaders host a special ceremony of remembrance for the victims and survivors of impaired driving this Saturday in Grand Falls-Windsor.



Victim and survivor families will gather for a Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance at 2 p.m. at United Church. Following the service, guests will congregate at nearby Centennial Park for a commemorative ceremony at MADD Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving. The monument is engraved with the names of 67 people who have been killed or injured in impaired driving crashes, including two new names that have been added this year.

“The Memorial Monument is a moving and lasting tribute to the innocent people who have been so tragically impacted by impaired driving,” said Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada’s Director of Victim Services. “It offers a peaceful place to remember and honour victims. It also provides a powerful reminder to the public about the devastation caused to individuals, families and communities when someone make the senseless decision to drive impaired.”

Media are invited to attend the Newfoundland and Labrador Candlelight Service and Monument Dedication.

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019 Time: 2 p.m. Location: Memorial United Church, 13 Church Road, Grand Falls – Windsor, NL Special Guests: His Worship Barry Manuel, Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor

Chris Tibbs, MHA, Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans

Staff Sergeant David Ossinger, RCMP Traffic Services

Chief Joe Boland, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services

The Provincial Monument was initiated by the members of the MADD Exploits Valley Chapter. With generous sponsorship from Central Funeral Homes and Nelson Monuments, and with the kind approval by the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor for use of the site, the Provincial Monument was established in 2011.

To RSVP for the ceremony, or to speak with MADD Canada representatives: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services, 1-866-876-5224 or ssullivan@madd.ca Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.