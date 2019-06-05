Global Cookies Market 2019-2023: Increasing M&A Activity - Key Vendors are Campbell Soup Co. Brands, ITC, Mondelz International, Parle Products, & PepsiCo

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cookies Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cookies market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



The growing emphasis on product premiumization is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global cookies market during the forecast period. The millennial population is increasing, and disposable incomes are on the rise globally. These factors have increased the demand for premium cookies.



Vendors offer a diverse range of cookies that include an element of premiumization in terms of branding, packaging, and positioning. Also, the rising awareness about the benefits of following a healthy diet worldwide has been a critical aid in driving consumer willingness to pay higher prices for premium product offerings. Manufacturers are incorporating ingredients such as dry fruits, seeds, traditional grains, and nuts to differentiate their cookies. Therefore, the rising demand for premium products is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Market Overview



Increasing on-trade sales



The popularity of ambiance-based hangouts, such as cafes and coffee shops, are growing. Cookies are finding increased adoption as add-on offerings and premium delicacies. Cafes and coffee shop chains have evolved from simple purchase points for coffee for consumers, to eateries, to casual and work hangout destinations.



Subsequently, leading coffee shop outlets such as Starbucks are placing increased emphasis on developing in-house cookie brands, which are designed for convenient consumption. The increasing penetration of coffee shop chains and cafe outlets in developing countries such as India is expected to encourage diversification in cookie offerings. Therefore, the increase in on-trade cookie sale is expected to continue to boost the growth of the global cookies market during the forecast period.



Competition from substitute products



The global cookies market has been facing a significant challenge from other baked goods such as cakes, rolls, buns, and pies. Although manufacturers are increasingly incorporating healthy ingredients such as nuts and fruits in these baked goods, many of these products include refined flour and sugar in their formulations. Baked goods are primarily devoid of proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients. As a result, they continue to be perceived by consumers primarily as occasional and indulgent snacks.



Moreover, baked goods such as cakes offer potentially similar health benefits as cookies. Therefore, consumers are switching their preferences easily between these products. Healthier alternatives to cookies, such as organic marshmallows, granola bars, whole-grain popcorn, and trail mixes, have recorded increased popularity among consumers in the past few years. Overall, the competition from other baked goods and healthier alternatives is expected to hamper the growth of the global cookies market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Campbell Soup Co. Brands LP and ITC Ltd. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the improvements in production technology of cookies and the growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable products will provide significant growth opportunities to the cookie's manufacturers.



Mondelz International Inc., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., and PepsiCo Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Plain and butter-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chocolate-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other cookies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of clean labeled cookies

Rising demand for organic product offerings

Increasing M&A activity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Campbell Soup Co. Brands LP

ITC Ltd.

Mondelz International Inc.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.



