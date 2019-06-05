BOURBON Corporation confirms having received a financial restructuring offer from it main lenders and lessors

Marseilles, 5 June 2019

BOURBON Corporation confirms having received a financial

restructuring offer from its main lenders and lessors

As indicated on March 14, BOURBON has received several offers, conditional notably to due diligence and comprising essentially new financings and a reduction of the debt, part of which involving a conversion of a portion of the debt in capital.

The restructuring offer received today is conditional to a number of conditions precedent.

While the implementation of the #BOURBONINMOTION strategic plan is progressing, BOURBON received today a restructuring offer from its main lenders and lessors. Conditional to certain conditions precedent, such offer needs to be analyzed and considered as regards the interests of the group, of its employees and of its shareholders. Other offers could be submitted in the coming weeks. The Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation will decide on such offers only after having thoroughly examined of all their terms.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS

BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607

investor-relations@bourbon-online.com +33 144 824 634

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Corporate Communication Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732

christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com

