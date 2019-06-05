TREB Releases May Market Figures as Reported by GTA Realtors®

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Real Estate Board President Garry Bhaura announced that Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 9,989 transactions through TREB’s MLS® System in May 2019.1 While this result represented a substantial increase of 18.9 per cent over the 15-year low in May 2018, it should be noted that the result was still below the average for month of May sales for the previous ten years, which stands at almost 10,300.



/EIN News/ -- The year-over-year uptick in sales experienced so far in the second quarter of 2019 reflects spring polling results from Ipsos (undertaken on behalf of TREB) suggesting that the share of likely home buyers in the Greater Toronto Area has edged upwards since the fall.

“After a sluggish start to 2019, the second quarter appears to be reflecting a positive shift in consumer sentiment toward ownership housing. Households continue to see ownership housing in the GTA as a quality long-term investment as population growth from immigration remains strong and the regional economy continues to create jobs across diversity of sectors. However, sales activity continues to be below the longer-term norm, as potential home buyers come to terms with the OSFI mortgage stress test and the fact that listings continue to be constrained relative to sales,” said Mr. Bhaura.

The number of new listings entered into TREB’s MLS® System in May 2019 was up only slightly compared to May 2018, increasing by 0.8 per cent to 19,386. Year-over-year growth in new listings was far outstripped by year-over-year growth in sales. This means that market conditions continued to tighten in favour of sellers.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) Composite benchmark price was up by 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis. The average selling price for all home types combined was up by a similar 3.6 per cent to $838,540. Price growth was driven by the condominium apartment and townhouse market segments.

“We are experiencing annual rates of price growth that are largely sustainable right now in the GTA – above the rate of inflation, but in the single digits. If, however, we continue to see growth in sales outstrip growth in new listings, price growth will accelerate. This potential outcome underpins calls from TREB and other housing industry stakeholders to address roadblocks preventing a more sustainable and diverse supply of housing reaching the market. Many households are not comfortable listing their homes for sale because they feel that there are no housing options available to better meet their needs,” said Jason Mercer, TREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

“The GTA attracts people from all around the world to live and work. This is a competitive advantage for our region. However, all of these new households need a place to live, whether they choose to buy or rent. With this in mind, TREB feels that those parties vying for seats in the fall federal election need to put forth their positions on housing-related issues. Their positions should include ways in which the federal government could work with provinces and municipalities to increase the supply of rental and ownership housing. On top of this, federal parties should also state their position on housing affordability, including in the area of mortgage lending – a discussion that could include flexibility around qualification standards and amortization periods on insured mortgages,” said TREB CEO John DiMichele.

1The total sales in May 2018 were not as low as originally reported and have been upwardly revised to 8,402 from 7,834. The initial estimate of sales was conservative due to a one-off reporting discrepancy that was discovered when the May 2019 reports were being produced.

Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price - May 1 - 31, 2019 2019 2018 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 3,715 937,804 6,648 3,284 869,555 6,392 Rest of GTA ("905") 6,274 779,763 12,738 5,118 770,645 12,845 GTA 9,989 838,540 19,386 8,402 809,305 19,237





TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type - May 1 - 31, 2019 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,180 3,469 4,649 1,384,993 925,621 1,042,218 Yr./Yr. % Change 30.4% 23.4% 25.1% 1.5% 0.3% 1.1% Semi-Detached 408 611 1,019 1,050,532 678,152 827,250 Yr./Yr. % Change 34.7% 23.7% 27.9% -0.2% 2.1% 1.9% Townhouse 366 1,290 1,656 796,089 629,049 665,967 Yr./Yr. % Change 16.6% 24.8% 22.8% 6.2% 2.5% 3.2% Condo Apartment 1,739 803 2,542 642,891 478,230 590,876 Yr./Yr. % Change -0.2% 24.3% 6.4% 6.6% 4.9% 4.9%





May 2019 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All

Types) Single-Family

Detached Single-Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TREB Total 3.11% 0.83% 2.26% 4.87% 6.82% Halton Region 2.26% 1.79% 2.43% 7.37% -2.62% Peel Region 5.60% 4.04% 4.75% 5.87% 10.97% City of Toronto 4.71% 1.09% 2.21% 3.20% 7.48% York Region -1.09% -2.36% -0.54% 0.76% 4.49% Durham Region 0.13% -0.08% 0.98% -0.77% -0.37% Orangeville 3.34% 3.28% 2.96% - - South Simcoe County1 -1.24% -1.06% -2.35% - - Source: Toronto Real Estate Board 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Jan.-May 2019 TREB MLS® System Condominium Apartment Rental Market Summary* Apartment Type Month/Year Rentals Average Rent One-Bedroom Jan.-May 2019 7,540 $2,161 Jan.-May 2018 6,757 $2,016 Yr./Yr. % Chg. 11.6% 7.2% Two-Bedroom Jan.-May 2019 4,561 $2,837 Jan.-May 2018 4,166 $2,715 Yr./Yr. % Chg. 9.5% 4.5% Source: Toronto Real Estate Board *Note: A broader breakout of condominium apartment and condominium townhouse rental statistics by bedroom type and TREB areas and municipalities will continue to be provided in TREB's quarterly Rental Market Report.





Seasonally Adjusted TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month

% Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month

% Chg. May '18 5,824 -1.4% $764,259 1.2% June '18 6,490 11.4% $786,406 2.9% July '18 6,746 3.9% $806,907 2.6% August '18 6,947 3.0% $804,581 -0.3% September '18 6,922 -0.4% $800,687 -0.5% October '18 6,793 -1.9% $807,128 0.8% November '18 6,698 -1.4% $800,590 -0.8% December '18 6,751 0.8% $793,999 -0.8% January '19 6,815 0.9% $779,242 -1.9% February '19 6,201 -9.0% $764,121 -1.9% March '19 6,347 2.4% $761,226 -0.4% April '19 7,074 11.5% $773,604 1.6% May '19 7,442 5.2% $795,232 2.8% Source: Toronto Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.com (416) 443-8158



TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

www.TREBhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/TorontoRealEstateBoard

https://twitter.com/TREBhome

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/treb

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://www.instagram.com/trebhome

https://soundcloud.com/trebhome/tracks





Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.