C40 Cities’ Financing Sustainable African Cities Forum explores potential of African cities in tackling global climate change

The Forum will be held in Africa for the first time; Africa’s leading city officials to connect with investors at C40 Cities (https://www.C40.org/) ’ industry-leading sustainability Forum in Johannesburg on 12th June. The event aims to highlight the huge investment opportunity in Africa, paving the way for a more sustainable future; Speaker highlights include Val Smith, Managing Director and Global Head, Corporate Sustainability, Citi; Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba, City of Johannesburg; Mayor Sowah, City of Accra

C40 Cities’ Financing Sustainable African Cities Forum will take place on Wednesday 12th June for the first time in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Forum will provide a high-profile platform for city mayors and senior officials from across Africa to connect with investors, including Rand Merchant Bank and AfD, international stakeholders and not-for-profit organisations, during an exclusive one-day event.

The Forum is hosted by C40 Cities’ Financing Sustainable Cities Initiative (FSCI), which is supported by the Citi Foundation. The Forum will showcase the potential of Africa’s city-level projects and the opportunities available for an investment community that is increasingly seeking out sustainable urban solutions in the region. It will help to facilitate new investment in these solutions, empowering African cities to take the lead in changing the trajectory of the fight against climate change.

Speakers in attendance will include his Excellency Ambassador Bene Lofongo M’poko, Dean of the Diplomatic Corp in South Africa; Jerrod Moodley, Rand Merchant Bank; Mayor of Sowah, City of Accra, Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba, City of Johannesburg and Val Smith, Managing Director and Global Head, Corporate Sustainability, Citi. Topics include financial tools for climate adaptation in cities, aligning inclusivity with sustainability and partnerships to develop clean transportation and energy, culminating in wrap-up sessions for cities to discuss new ideas for sustainable change, share expertise and decide next steps in their journey to tackle climate change.

Safeguarding the future of global cities has never been more important, with over half the world’s population now living in urban areas. The knowledge, technologies and ambition exist to make cities more resilient and accelerate urban sustainability projects across the globe. Furthermore, city leaders share this ambition and are committed to making this much-needed change happen for the wellbeing of residents and future generations.

For effective urban sustainable solutions to materialise, however, they need solid financial foundations. Through its various events, the FSCI connects city leaders with investors to bridge the gap between idea and implementation in the urban sustainability landscape.

James Alexander, City Finance Programme Director, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, said, “As a key player in driving urban sustainability projects across the globe, we are proud to be facilitating the conversation around sustainable city financing in Africa for the first time. We are committed to driving environmentally sound solutions and facilitating global partnerships throughout the region and beyond. African cities offer viable investment opportunities and we hope to demonstrate this through the Forum, enabling investors to recognise the potential that awaits here.”

About C40 Cities: C40 (https://www.C40.org/) Cities connects 94 of the world’s leading cities to take bold climate action, leading the way towards a healthier and more sustainable future. Representing 700+ million citizens and one quarter of the global economy, mayors of the C40 cities are committed to delivering on the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement at the local level, as well as to cleaning the air we breathe. The current chair of C40 is Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo; and three-term Mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg serves as President of the Board. C40’s work is made possible by our three strategic funders: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Realdania.

C40 Cities’ Financing Sustainable Cities Initiative (FSCI), supported by the Citi Foundation, provides cities with the connections, expertise and technical support to help accelerate and scale up investment in sustainable urban solutions.



