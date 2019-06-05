Global Gel Socks Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Earth Therapeutics Direct, PolyGel, and Silipos

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gel Socks Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gel socks market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of gel socks market. Diabetes often hampers the physical movement of the patients as it results in painful feet Diabetic gel socks have a shock-absorbing gel to provide overall protection to feet against pressure, friction, and pinching. Also, these socks prevent foot ulcerations. Most diabetic patients succumb to a wide range of diseases, inducing osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The increasing number of geriatric populations, coupled with the rising prevalence of arthritis has necessitated the adoption of gel socks.



Market Overview



Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension



The intense competition in the global gel socks market, coupled with the rapid expansion of technology, has positively impacted the taste and preferences of the buyer. The change in the buying preference of the consumer has expanded the product portfolio and compelled the vendors to develop products that extensively reduce the pain and increase the comfort of the customers. Moreover, with a consistent and sustained rise in per capita income, more consumers are spending on premium products as a necessity or increasing their comfort level. Some gel socks are infused with aloe vera to help in recovery from dry skin. Owing to such factors the market is expected to grow during the forecast period



Disadvantages associated with the use of gel socks



Gel socks are usually tight-fitted, and the pressure points in some socks may not work optimally for certain body types. Although these socks wick away moisture, the air flow is still less, which may not be suitable for people with sensitive skin. People with sensitive skin must take extra precautions while using it. It is usually seen that wearing gel socks for longer duration might lead to itchiness or dryness. Moreover, it is very uncomfortable for the aged population to wear these socks all the time.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Bath Accessories Co. Inc. and Donnamax Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing demand for spa activities will provide significant growth opportunities to the gel socks manufacturers.



Earth Therapeutics Direct, PolyGel LLC, and Silipos Holding LLC. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Medical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Alternative to expensive lotions

Equipped with essential mineral oils

Increasing use as diabetic socks

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bath Accessories Co. Inc.

Donnamax Inc.

Earth Therapeutics Direct

PolyGel LLC

Silipos Holding LLC



