Global Digital Business Support System Market to 2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Approx 15% - Need for High Investments to Meet System Requirements
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Business Support System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital business support system market will register a CAGR of nearly 15% by 2023.
The increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global digital business support system market during the forecast period. The number of mobile subscribers increased rapidly, and end-users are opting for technologically advanced mobile devices for both personal and professional use.
This has led to an increase in the use of data services. Factors such as the improved user interference in mobile apps and the use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets that offer high processing speed have increased the adoption of digital business support system across the globe. The growth in the number of connected devices across the globe is a significant factor that drives the demand for digital business support system market.
With the exponential increase in the number of devices, it becomes increasingly difficult to monitor, manage, and maintain them. Mobility is crucial for most of the aspects of business operations, such as data collection using mobile devices, wireless networks, and unified communication. Thus, the rising adoption of mobile devices is expected to further accelerate the growth of the global digital business support system market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Digital transformation
Digital transformation in industries such as Internet services, telecommunication, and media and entertainment is driving the growth of the global digital business support system market. In the telecommunication industry, the introduction of 4G and 5G technology is leveraging end-users to connect with the high-speed Internet. The emergence of advanced Internet technologies such as high-speed broadband and the introduction of voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) services on the cell phone has changed the user preference for Internet services and propelled the adoption of new technologies.
The adoption of these technologies provides various facilities such as text message (short message service (SMS)), free calling, video call facilities, and TV on the phone. Such developments help digital business support system vendors to integrate the horizontal and vertical structures of the organization with advances in IT. Hence, technological advances and the increasing adoption of digitization will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Need for high investments to meet system requirements
Digital business support system solutions and services providers are facing certain challenges due to the excessive costs involved in fulfilling digital business support system services requirements. The primary requirements for deploying and developing a digital business support system are cost-effectiveness, compatibility, reliability, support for emerging technologies, security, and minimal impact on network infrastructure. The implementation of the virtualization of data centers increases the need for network optimization service delivery in the organization.
Challenges such as cost and complexity, data breakup, underused servers, resource issues, managing portability, and realigning staff expertise of virtualized data center in the organization reduce the efficiency of the work. Addressing the needs of digital business support system incurs considerable costs to service providers. This creates the need for expensive infrastructure, which hinders the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Accenture Plc and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., make the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices and digital transformation will provide significant growth opportunities to the digital business support system companies.
IBM Corp., Infosys Ltd., and Oracle Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Market segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by component
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/411m5n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: E-Business, Enterprise Mobility Management
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.