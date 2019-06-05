Willis Towers Watson Launches New Venture Capital and Growth Board Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today two initiatives targeting organic and inorganic growth. The first is WTW Strategic Ventures, an initiative aimed at creating strategic growth opportunities by investing in emerging digital and technology-enabled businesses across insurance, risk and human capital.

WTW Strategic Ventures will make early stage investments in companies pursuing next-generation innovation, bolstering access to cutting-edge ideas and trends. These investments will unlock new growth possibilities in strategically relevant businesses and further enable Willis Towers Watson to enhance and expand the ways in which we interact with our clients and business partners and develop innovative digital products and solutions.

In addition to the launch of WTW Strategic Ventures, Willis Towers Watson has also announced the formation of a new Growth Board. The Growth Board will increase the company’s organic innovation efforts by supporting early-stage ideas that have the potential to create new markets, new customer channels and new business models. Working together with the existing New Venture Investment Committee, the Growth Board will help expand Willis Towers Watson’s innovation pipeline.

John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson, said, “WTW Strategic Ventures is core to the company’s growth strategy by enhancing our capabilities to identify and develop strategic opportunities and alliances aimed at delivering tangible value to our clients. These new initiatives will source investments and utilize relationships with the venture capital community, clients and industry connections to support innovation inorganically, and organically with the Growth Board, to create new offerings in areas of strategic interest to the company.”

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Willis Towers Watson Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements and other forward-looking statements in this document by words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “intend”, “continue”, or similar words, expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, such things as our outlook, future capital expenditures, future share repurchases, growth in revenue, the impact of changes to tax laws on our financial results, business strategies and planned acquisitions (including the pending acquisition of TRANZACT), competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, plans and references to future successes, including our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Willis Towers Watson’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.

There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein, including the following: the ability of the company to successfully establish, execute and achieve its global business strategy as it evolves; changes in demand for our services, including any decline in defined benefit pension plans or the purchasing of insurance; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; significant competition that the company faces and the potential for loss of market share and/or profitability; the impact of seasonality and differences in timing of renewals; the risk of increased liability or new legal claims arising from our new and existing products and services, and expectations, intentions and outcomes relating to outstanding litigation; the risk the Stanford litigation settlement approval will be overturned on appeal, the risk that the Stanford bar order may be challenged in other jurisdictions, and the risk that the charge related to the Stanford settlement may not be deductible; the risk of material adverse outcomes on existing litigation or investigation matters; changes in the regulatory environment in which the company operates, including, among other risks, the impact of pending competition law and regulatory investigations; various claims, government inquiries or investigations or the potential for regulatory action; the company’s ability to make divestitures or acquisitions and its ability to integrate or manage such acquired businesses (including with respect to the pending acquisition of TRANZACT and the timeline for its completion); failure to protect client data or breaches of information systems; the ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations related to data privacy and cyber security; the potential impact of Brexit; the ability of the company to properly identify and manage conflicts of interest; reputational damage; reliance on third-party services; the loss of key employees; the ability to successfully manage ongoing organizational changes; disasters or business continuity problems; doing business internationally, including the impact of exchange rates; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risk of sanctions imposed by governments, or changes to associated sanction regulations; technological change; changes and developments in the insurance industry or the United States healthcare system; the risk that the company may not be able to repurchase the intended number of outstanding shares due to M&A activity or investment opportunities, market or business conditions, or other factors; the inability to protect the company’s intellectual property rights, or the potential infringement upon the intellectual property rights of others; fluctuations in the company’s pension liabilities; the ability of the company to meet its financial guidance, the company’s capital structure, including indebtedness amounts, the limitations imposed by the covenants in the documents governing such indebtedness and the maintenance of the financial and disclosure controls and procedures of each; the ability of the company to obtain financing on favorable terms or at all; adverse changes in the credit ratings of the company; the impact of recent changes to U.S. tax laws, including on our effective tax rate, and the enactment of additional, or the revision of existing, state, federal, and/or foreign regulatory and tax laws and regulations; U.S. federal income tax consequences to U.S. persons owning at least 10% of the company’s shares; changes in accounting principles, estimates or assumptions; fluctuation in revenue against the company’s relatively fixed expenses; the laws of Ireland being different from the laws of the United States and potentially affording less protections to the holders of our securities; and the company's holding company structure potentially preventing it from being able to receive dividends or other distributions in needed amounts from our subsidiaries. These factors also include those described under “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent 10-K filing and subsequent filings filed with the SEC.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we will not update these forward-looking statements unless the securities laws require us to do so. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against relying on these forward-looking statements.

Media contact

Miles Russell

Miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com

+ 44 (0) 7903262118



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.