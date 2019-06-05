Global Antifreeze Proteins Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 30% - Increasing Popularity of e-Commerce Channels

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antifreeze Proteins Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antifreeze proteins market will register a CAGR of over 30% by 2023.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, is attributable to rising pollution and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases has augmented the need for novel therapeutics derived from non-traditional sources for the pharmaceutical industry to create new drug leads.



Rising research initiatives by organizations to increase the popularity of non-traditional drug sources are driving the growth of the global antifreeze proteins market. Cancer researchers face the challenge of obtaining storing tissues extracted during tumor biopsies from cancer patients. The addition of antifreeze proteins to cancer tissue samples can improve post-thaw viability, irrespective of the freezing method and storage temperature applied.



Market Overview



Increasing popularity of e-commerce channels



Retailers use online platforms to expand their geographical reach and consumer base. The convenience of online shopping and improved security features of e-commerce platforms are also contributing to the growth of the global antifreeze proteins market. Small and local market players find success in reaching premium customers by making their products available online on a national scale. Wider Internet penetration, consumer trust in online retail, faster shipping services, and the fragmentation of consumer choice are playing a significant role in market growth. These advantages create a lucrative distribution channel for vendors antifreeze proteins. This is expected to propel the demand for antifreeze proteins during the forecast period.



Lack of trained laboratory professionals



The extraction of antifreeze proteins from various animal sources and injecting them into target products require biotechnology and genetic engineering tools. For reliable results, experiments involving biotechnology and genetic engineering require accurate analysis and interpretation of results. Correlation of experimental results with the hypothesis of the experiment is crucial. Therefore, experiments involving blue biotechnology must be performed by skilled personnel. Most laboratory technicians are unaware of the latest technologies in laboratory equipment and their benefits. The lack of expertise increases the probability of incorrect results. This will adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including A/F Protein Inc. and Kaneka Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, requiring innovative biotechnology tools will provide significant growth opportunities to the antifreeze proteins manufacturers.



Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd., Sirona Biochem Corp., and Unilever Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

F&B - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Government initiatives to provide manufacturers with improved aquaculture infrastructure

Increasing number of applications in cosmetics industry

Technological advances in genome editing tools

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A/F Protein Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd.

Sirona Biochem Corp.

Unilever Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jeb1t4





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

