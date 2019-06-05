Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana

On the occasion of Women Deliver 2019, Prime Minister Trudeau met with President Akufo-Addo of Ghana. The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to advancing gender equality, and the importance of investing in grassroots organizations. Recalling the event they co-chaired at the United Nations General Assembly last year, they discussed their collective efforts to advance progress on youth employment. The two leaders looked forward to the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development that Canada and Ghana will co-host later this year at the United Nations.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Akufo-Addo welcomed their collaboration on peace and security including in support of the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of LGBTQ2+ rights, and offered his support for the President’s vision of a Ghana ‘Beyond Aid’. The Prime Minister and the President agreed to stay in close contact to explore areas for future collaboration.



