Patty Oliver of Body Mind Spirit Healing Arts to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We came into this life with everything we need to live happy, abundant lives. We simply need to choose happiness. We make choices every second of every day. And then sometimes we make a choice that dramatically alters the course of our lives and we may not even realize its impact at the time.

Imagine there was a record of every choice our soul has ever made, and we could follow the path of those choices that led up to where we are in our lives today. Well, there is such a record: it’s called the Akashic Records, and according to energy healer Patty Oliver, it’s the key to creating joy, happiness and abundance in our lives.

“Some choices you made hundreds of lifetimes may still be playing out today, putting you in situations and relationships that need to be corrected before you can move on to bigger and better things. It’s called Karma,” says Patty. “It’s karma, along with experiences your soul chose to have, that dictate which family you are born into, who you have relationships with, the quality of your health, even what kind of job or how much money you have. Karma is giving you an opportunity to correct a choice that did not serve your soul growth so you can move beyond it. The problem is, most of us continue to make the same unconscious choices repeatedly out of habit or fear, and then wonder why we’re unhappy. This is what keeps us on the karmic wheel of reincarnation.

“I work with people all over the world to tell them about the choices their soul has made in past lives by accessing their Akashic Record. I then clear the energy of those negative choices that are still working against them, allowing them to make new, more empowered choices for themselves going forward, ultimately creating the life they truly want – not what someone else wants or tells them they should want.”

The universe sends matching relationships and circumstances to your soul through vibration, frequency, numbers and geometry. To support her Akashic work, Patty uses several deep-healing modalities to shift your vibration when guided to, including DNA Activation, Sacred Geometry, Chakra clearing and activation, medical intuition, healing light patterns and channeled messages from spirit guides and angels.

“I’ve seen such amazing growth and transformation in my clients! I am thrilled and honored to be able to help people at this level!”

CUTV News Radio will feature Patty Oliver in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 7th at 2pm EDT.

For more information on Body-Mind-Spirit Healing Arts, visit www.bodymindspirithealingarts.com



