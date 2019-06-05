There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,193 in the last 365 days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) announces that it was notified on June 3, 2019 that on May 31, 2019 and June 3, 2019 David Cook acquired common shares as follows:

/EIN News/ --

 PDMR Date of
Acquisition		   Number of
Common
Shares
Acquired		   Price
 ($US)
 		  Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction		   % of Company's
issued share capital
held
 		 
 David Cook May 31, 2019   3,400   $1.50   63,189   0.087 %  
June 3, 2019   2,947   $1.50   66,136   0.091    


Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1   Details of PDMR
a)   Name David Cook
2   Reason for the notification      
a)   Position / status Director
b)   Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer      
a)   Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)   Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4   Details of the transaction(s)      
a)   Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b)   Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)   Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d)   Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US)    Volume  
      1.500  3,400  
e)   Aggregated information -      
    Aggregated volume - 3,400 common shares
    Aggregated price  $1.500 US per share
f)   Date of the transaction May 31, 2019
g)   Place of the transaction NASDAQ


1   Details of PDMR
a)   Name David Cook
2   Reason for the notification      
a)   Position / status Director
b)   Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer      
a)   Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)   Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4   Details of the transaction(s)      
a)   Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b)   Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)   Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d)   Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US)  Volume  
      1.500  2,947  
e)   Aggregated information -      
    Aggregated volume - 2,947 common shares
    Aggregated price $1.500 US per share
f)   Date of the transaction June 3, 2019
g)   Place of the transaction NASDAQ


About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.444.4787
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		    
     
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
     
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer    
     
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton    
Genevieve Ryan   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com 
     

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d72c0396-bc2f-4436-b0fb-2de1da21a99e

LOGO color.JPG

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.