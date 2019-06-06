THE WHO Live at The G-Star School of the Arts

The Who in concert Pete Townshend, Greg Hauptner, Jeremy Ring, Roger Daltrey G-Star School of the Arts

SiriusXM Broadcasts the Event World-wide!

G-Star is the most incredible high school I’ve ever seen. Bringing The Who and SiriusXM here is an example of their educational process that no other arts school in the country can offer.” — Jeremy Ring

PALM SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the greatest rock bands in history, The Who, with Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, brought a 60-piece orchestra to the G-Star School of the Arts ’ Sound Stage on the back lot of the G-Star Studios motion picture complex to rehearse for their upcoming “Moving On” Tour.SiriusXM broadcast a world-wide “Town Hall Meeting” with Pete and Roger interviewed by radio DJ, TV personality, and actor Mark Goodman of MTV fame. The interview will be broadcast multiple times during The Who tour with the interview break tag-line, “Now back to the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs, Florida with Peter Townshend and Roger Daltrey.”Pete Townshend stated, “This is a wonderful place! What you have done here is unbelievable!” Roger Daltrey added, “Amazing, simply amazing to have a school and a Sound Stage like this!”Former Florida Senator and a member of the team that grew Yahoo.com into an internet behemoth, Jeremy Ring said, “G-Star is the most incredible high school I’ve ever seen. Bringing The Who and SiriusXM here is an example of their educational process that no other arts school in the country can offer.”ABOUT G-STAR SCHOOL OF THE ARTSG-Star School of the Arts, located in Palm Springs Florida, is a not-for-profit, public, charter high school that provides an exceptional, unified culture for all students to thrive academically and creatively, through respect, acceptance, self-discipline, and elevated thinking. Our Film, Theater, and Digital Media programs have been created and are being taught by passionate professionals from throughout the entertainment industry. Our working production facilities provide project-based learning on actual productions, and our International Baccalaureate Programme provides an excelled academic foundation that is recognized around the world. We are also home to the X-Scream Halloween , one of the largest Halloween events in Florida (including the single largest Haunted House in Florida) which is built and run entirely by our students.



