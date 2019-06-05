TCEB - Business launches “MICE Thailand Signature” marketing campaign

TCEB – Business executives and private sector partners visited Mahanakhon SkyWalk, Thailand’s newest iconic travel landmark and highest observation deck, as part of the "MICE Thailand Signature" press launch activity on 30 May 2019.

New marketing campaign invites overseas delegates to maximise their spending and extend stay in Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) – Business is inviting event delegates to get more out of every visit with its new "MICE Thailand Signature” campaign that offers exclusive privileges and special discounts to MICE travellers coming to Thailand.

The campaign encourages participants to maximise spending, extend their stay, or combine their business with selected upscale leisure, activities and experiences available at 262 establishments around the Kingdom, from now until 31 December 2019.

Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, TCEB's Senior Vice President – Business said: “This is based on TCEB’s new “Redefine Your Business Events” branding by partnering with private sector to highlight the diversity of the country’s activities and attractions that can redefine their business experiences.

“TCEB – Business created the campaign to capitalise on Thailand’s world-renowned hospitality, activities and rich culture. Thus, the 262 service providers joining the campaign represent such business as culinary, café, hotel, wellness and spa, shopping, show & entertainment, and workshop like Muay Thai and cooking classes,” added Mrs. Nichapa.

Participating service providers include Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA), Siam Synergy Trade Association, ICONSIAM, King Power Mahanakhon, Siam Takashimaya, Mega Bangna, Avani Riverside Bangkok, Anantara Riverside Bangkok, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok & Hotel, Oasis Spa, Divana Spa, Harnn, Karmakamet Diner, PAUL depuis 1889, ABC Cooking Studio, and Siam Niramit to name just a few.

“Partnering with private sector under our new branding “Thailand Redefine Your Business Events” is aimed at finding creative solutions that will enable return on investment, return on time and return on happiness for overseas MICE travellers. I believe MICE Thailand Signature campaign will achieve that aim,” stated Mrs. Nichapa.

Interested MICE travellers are invited to register for membership on http://signature.businesseventsthailand.com/ to get a manual, login instructions and select a choice of activities. They will then get a “redeem code” to present to service providers on a range of discounts and privileges around Thailand.

As part of the press launch on 30 May 2019, TCEB – Business and private sector partners visited Mahanakhon SkyWalk, Thailand’s newest iconic travel landmark and highest observation deck, to showcase how some of the Kingdom’s wide array of attractions can redefine international MICE travellers’ business experiences.

Mr. Marc Begassat, Managing Director of King Power Mahanakhon said “We are very pleased to be a part of MICE Thailand Signature, and to play a role in showcasing Bangkok’s new landmark destination. With this partnership, we look forward to welcoming MICE members of TCEB to Mahanakhon SkyWalk, Thailand's highest observation deck at King Power Mahanakhon as we continue to build a unique and exhilarating travel experience for visitors from around the world."

Ms. Pacheewee Charoensuk, District Market Developments, Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association said: “As a leading shopping complex that puts Bangkok on a global map of shopping, RSTA is pleased to be a campaign partner with TCEB. With 884,200 sq.m of shopping space, over 4,228 rooms of luxurious hotels, 50,868 sq.m of function and meeting space and a site of 8 sacred shrines, convenient access to all modes of transport and security measures, RSTA is more than ready to prove our signature deliveries that will elevate the experiences of international MICE travellers and contribute to the national economy.”



