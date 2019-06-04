Hoyer Discusses House Contempt Vote on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer"
“…The fact of the matter is we have a Constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight. Now, we're also passing substantive legislation. We're going to pass the Dream and Promise Act in just a few minutes. That's a very important piece of legislation, so we're doing both…”
“What we are for is continuing our investigations, making sure the Administration gives us the information that we are Constitutionally authorized to receive from the executive department to make decisions on behalf of the American people. We want to continue those investigations, and I've said and Speaker Pelosi has said we're going to go where the facts take us.”
