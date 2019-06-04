Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan's Meetings in Japan

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo today at the conclusion of his week-long visit to Hawaii, Indonesia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

During his meetings, Secretary Shanahan committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, achieving the final, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, and further strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and defense cooperation between both countries.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Abe, the secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to fully implementing all relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions, to achieving the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, and to maintaining U.S. support for a resolution to the Japanese abductee issue. Both leaders welcomed the close alignment of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and Japan's National Defense Program Guidelines, and committed to further integrate to ensure the U.S.-Japan alliance can be stronger, more advanced, and more effective than ever before. Secretary Shanahan committed to working closely with Japan to develop capabilities in cyber, space and electromagnetic domains. The secretary thanked Prime Minister Abe for his strong support for the steady implementation of the realignment of U.S. forces in Japan.

In his meeting with Defense Minister Iwaya, Secretary Shanahan emphasized the need to further integrate U.S.-Japan defense cooperation to meet the evolving regional security challenges that threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders committed to deepening cooperation in cross-domain operations, enhancing the alliance's capabilities, and increasing operational readiness. Secretary Shanahan reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance as the foundation for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. They committed to working together to ensure the steady implementation of the realignment of U.S. forces in Japan.

In his meeting with Foreign Minister Kono, the secretary reiterated the need for Japan and the United States to remain agile and adept to meet the challenges of the region's ever-changing security environment. The secretary and the minister discussed efforts to protect the industrial base and safeguard critical infrastructure by enhancing cyber, space and information security cooperation. Both leaders committed to maintaining pressure on North Korea to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Secretary Shanahan met with Secretary Suga and thanked him for his strong leadership and support for the steady implementation of the realignment of U.S. forces in Japan, including the Futenma Replacement Facility.

Secretary Shanahan thanked Minister Iwaya and the government of Japan for the warm hospitality and superb hosting of the secretary's visit to Japan.