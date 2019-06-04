Hoyer Statement on the Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre

“Today, people around the world stand in solidarity with the victims and survivors of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, who stood for freedom and democracy in China thirty years ago. The brutal government crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests, and the Chinese government’s subsequent efforts to hide the history of that episode, remain a powerful reminder that a billion of our fellow men and women who live in the People’s Republic of China continue to be denied basic rights and freedoms and a chance to have a voice in shaping their own future. As we mark this somber anniversary, we do so at a time when the Chinese government continues to engage in a systematic repression of Muslims, Tibetans, and other ethnic minorities and political dissidents. The United States must use its relationship with China to push for the human rights and freedom of its people, just as we did for those living behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. We must never abandon our solidarity with those who yearn for freedom.”