Elizabeth Naumovski Wins IFSE Institute Award for Financial Literacy Champion in the 2019 Wealth Professional Awards

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Securities Ltd. is pleased to announce that on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 Elizabeth Naumovski was selected as the Winner of the IFSE Institute Award for Financial Literacy Champion at the 5th Annual Wealth Professional Awards, the leading awards event for the wealth management industry in Canada and top representation of outstanding service, performance, innovation and principles in the business.

“Financial Literacy is extremely important in Canada and we need to make it readily available, especially to children who are our future. I am honoured and proud to have won the first Wealth Professional IFSE Institute Award for Financial Literacy Champion. I am also thankful for the support that I have received from Caldwell Securities Ltd. throughout the years,” said Elizabeth Naumovski.

Over 600 attendees flew in from all over the nation to witness the live announcement of winners, who were carefully selected by an expert judging panel following nominations. The event was produced by Key Media, the publishers of Wealth Professional magazine and Life Health Professional magazine, and hosted by TV host James Cunningham. It featured a silent auction in support of North York Women’s Shelter.

Wealth Professional Awards Project Director Jessica Duce said: “Wealth professionals are absolutely paramount to the overall success of the industry, and it’s wonderful to see their hard work and innovative ideas rewarded on such a special night.

“Congratulations to all the finalists and winners who are all a reflection of the very high standard of business excellence and leadership. It’s fantastic to see how excited the winners are when they receive this career-defining award. The energy in the room is always phenomenal with hundreds of advisors, planners, fund providers and the wide spectrum of the industry from across the country making long-lasting connections.”

For the full list of winners, visit the event website Wealth Professional Awards . Photos and video coverage of the event will be available shortly on the event website and a commemorative spread will be featured in the June issue of WPC.

Caldwell Financial Ltd. is the parent company of Caldwell Securities Ltd. and Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Follow: @enaumovski @Caldwell_Funds

About Wealth Professional:

Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is the leading business magazine for the wealth management and financial advisory sector for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. WPC is complemented by daily news website www.wealthprofessional.ca featuring breaking news, an industry forum and exclusive multimedia content, as well as sister publication Life Health Professional (LHP). WPC and LHP are published by independent media company Key Media International.

