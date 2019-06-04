EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Electronics For Imaging Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) has postponed its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in light of EFI’s proposed business merger (the “Merger”) with an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC (“Siris”) pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among affiliates of Siris and EFI dated as of April 14, 2019.



The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was to have been held on June 6, 2019, but because the EFI Board of Directors anticipates that the transaction will close in the third quarter of 2019, the Board determined that the Annual Meeting should be postponed. A postponed Annual Meeting will be held (and the meeting date, record date and related dates for stockholder proposals announced) later in 2019 if the Merger is not consummated.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used herein, words such as “address,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “further,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions as they relate to EFI, its management or the proposed transaction are often used to identify such statements as “forward-looking statements.” Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and its management with respect to future events, including the proposed transaction, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) EFI may be unable to obtain shareholder approval as required for the proposed transaction; (ii) other conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant a necessary regulatory approval; (iii) the proposed transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (iv) the business of EFI may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction; (v) shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (vi) EFI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Siris; (viii) EFI’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (ix) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts EFI’s current plans and operations or diverts management’s or employees’ attention from ongoing business operations; (x) the risk of potential difficulties with EFI’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with suppliers and other third parties as a result of the proposed transaction; and (xi) other risks to consummation of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the proposed transaction will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all. Additional factors that may affect the future results of EFI and the proposed transaction are set forth in filings that EFI makes with the SEC from time to time, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in EFI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019, as updated or supplemented by subsequent reports that EFI has filed or files with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. EFI assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of EFI by affiliates of Siris. In connection with the proposed transaction, EFI has filed a proxy statement in preliminary form and intends to file a proxy statement in definitive form and other related documents with the SEC, in connection with the solicitation of proxies from EFI’s shareholders for the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. BEFORE MAKING A VOTING DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS OF EFI ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT EFI, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Shareholders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other documents (when available) that EFI files with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov . Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by EFI will also be available free of charge on EFI’s investor relations website at www.efi.com or by contacting EFI’s Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@efi.com .

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

EFI and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from EFI’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the ownership of EFI securities by EFI’s directors and executive officers is included in their SEC filings on Forms 3, 4 and 5, and additional information about EFI’s directors and executive officers is also available in EFI’s proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019 and is supplemented by other filings made, and to be made, with the SEC by EFI. Additional information regarding persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from EFI’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement described above when it is filed with the SEC. These documents are or will be available free of charge as described above.

CONTACT:

David Lindsay

Public Relations Manager

Phone (404) 931-7760

david.lindsay@efi.com



JoAnn Horne

Investor Relations

Market Street Partners

Phone (415) 445-3235

ir_efi@efi.com



