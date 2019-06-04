Mid Penn Bank Celebrates Opening of Jonestown Road Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), opened its new Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, office at 5049 Jonestown Road on June 3, 2019. The branch relocated from its previous Lower Paxton Township office at 5500 Allentown Boulevard.



Pictured in front row (left to right): Larissa Bailey, Regional Manager Central PA, the office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey; Joan Dickinson, Chief of Staff, Mid Penn Bank; Heather Hall, Market President, Mid Penn Bank; Amanda Brigaman, Regional Market Manager, Mid Penn Bank; Bill Specht, Vice Chairman of the Board, Mid Penn Bank; Donald Poole, Jonestown Rd. Branch Manager, Mid Penn Bank; Robert Grubic, Chairman of the Board, Mid Penn Bank; the honorable Mr. Scott Perry, U.S. Representative. Pictured in back row (left to right): Rory Ritrievi, President & CEO, Mid Penn Bank; Kara Luzik Canale, Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC; Devinn Kulp, Customer Service Representative, Mid Penn Bank; Daniel Watson, Floating Branch Manager, Mid Penn Bank; PA State Senator John DiSanto; Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner; Robin Lindsey, Supervisor, Lower Paxton Township; Scott Micklewright, Chief Revenue Officer, Mid Penn Bank; Robert Klinger, Board of Directors, Mid Penn Bank.





To commemorate the opening, the bank held a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the honorable Mr. Scott Perry, U.S. Representative, Senator John DiSanto, Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries, Lower Paxton Township Supervisor Robin Lindsey, representatives from the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce and CREDC and directors and employees of Mid Penn Bank.

“As the largest bank headquartered in Dauphin County and Central Pennsylvania, Mid Penn Bank is committed to delivering a superb banking experience to our customers,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “It is imperative that we continue to enhance our facilities, and our new location on Jonestown Road is much more accessible and convenient than our previous location. Our team looks forward to welcoming existing and new customers alike at our new office.”

Mid Penn currently has 38 branches serving Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of approximately $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc4b499f-5955-45e7-acd4-bac34e5b579f



