Bombardier Recognized Among Top 5 Canadian Corporate Leaders in Sustainability

Listed in the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Toronto-based media and research company Corporate Knights Inc.

Bombardier’s innovation capacity, high safety standards and clean revenue were among its notable high-performance areas

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is proud to be listed in fifth place in the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Toronto-based media and research company Corporate Knights Inc.

Corporate Knights released its 18th annual list of Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada earlier today, following an evaluation of Canadian companies’ environmental, social and governance performance.

“This award reflects our continued investments in innovation, our high safety standards and our portfolio of eco-efficient products. It also reinforces our belief that our performance in sustainability is fundamental to our long-term business success. Our products bring people together, support economic development and make cities more sustainable,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Earlier this year in January, Bombardier listed among the top 25 most sustainable corporations in Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index . Bombardier was both the highest ranked Canadian company and the leading transportation corporation, following an analysis of 7,500 companies around the world with annual revenues of US$1 billion or more.

For information on the ranking, including the methodology, please visit www.corporateknights.com .

For more information on Bombardier’s sustainability approach and performance, please see our 2018 Activity Report on bombardier.com .

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Jessica McDonald

Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+1 514 861 9481

jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.