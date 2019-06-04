NV5 Acquires Page One Consultants, a Florida Program Management and Construction Quality Assurance Company

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Page One Consultants, Inc. (“Page One”), a Program Management and Construction Quality Assurance firm based in Orlando, Florida. The addition of Page One strategically complements NV5’s strong infrastructure, geotechnical design and environmental capabilities in Central Florida, one of the nation’s fastest growing markets in construction and infrastructure. The acquisition was completed with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.



/EIN News/ -- Page One’s 45 technical experts provide innovative and superior engineering and construction solutions to its premiere client portfolio, which includes Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX), Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE), Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA)/Orlando International Airport, Orange County Public Works, Orange County Utilities, Orange County Public Schools, City of Orlando and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

“Florida has been a rapid growth market for NV5, where we have completed six acquisitions and experienced solid organic growth,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The acquisition of Page One continues to strengthen our capabilities and expand our client base in the aggressive Orlando construction market and also enhances our value proposition for adjacent Central Florida markets, such as Tampa and St. Petersburg.”

“We have taken on larger and more complex projects as we have grown, such as the $2 billion construction of the South Terminal Phase C expansion at Orlando International Airport, where we are performing Owner’s Representative services, and the $5 million fee contract we were recently awarded by the Florida Department of Transportation,” said Sheryl Page, President of Page One Consultants. “Joining NV5 will allow us to continue our rapid growth, offering more technical expertise to our clients and exciting career opportunities for our valued employees.”

About Page One Consultants

Page One Consultants, Inc., founded in 1993, is an engineering and construction services firm, specializing in construction management/owner’s authorized representative (CM/OAR), construction engineering inspection (CEI), construction materials testing (CMT), laboratory testing and building and threshold inspection. With a team of 45 technical professionals, a full-service certified laboratory and vast knowledge of public entity specifications and procedures, Page One Consultants provides innovative and superior solutions to engineering and construction projects.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

