Silk Road Medical Announces Key TCAR Presentations at the Society for Vascular Surgery 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting

Results Include Data from SVS TCAR Surveillance Project and ROADSTER-2 Study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced key data from the SVS TCAR Surveillance Project and ROADSTER-2 study will be presented at the upcoming Society for Vascular Surgery 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM), June 12 –15 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

/EIN News/ -- Data from the Society for Vascular Surgery’s TCAR Surveillance Project , launched in 2016 to obtain real-world comparative outcomes of TCAR and other carotid artery treatments from centers participating in the Vascular Quality Initiative (VQI), will be featured in podium and poster presentations, including:

“Age and Outcomes After TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), Transfemoral Carotid Artery Stenting (TF-CAS) and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA)” (VESS14) will be presented by Dr. Hanaa Dakour Aridi of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine during VESS Paper Session 1 on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:45 a.m. ET in Maryland D.

(VESS14) will be presented by Dr. Hanaa Dakour Aridi of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine during VESS Paper Session 1 on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:45 a.m. ET in Maryland D. “Outcomes of TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) versus Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) in the TCAR Surveillance Project” (SSO1) will be presented by Dr. Mahmoud Malas of the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine on Thursday, June 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Potomac A/B.

Final results of the ROADSTER-2 study will be featured in the late-breaking session on the final day of the meeting. “Analysis of the Early Outcomes in the ROADSTER-2 Clinical Trial of Transcarotid Artery Revascularization in Patients with Significant Carotid Artery Disease” will be presented by Dr. Vikram Kashyap of University Hospitals Case Medical Center (Cleveland) on Saturday, June 15 at 1:50 p.m. ET in Potomac D, 4-6.

In addition, Silk Road Medical will be hosting TCAR @ Vascular Live on Thursday, June 13 from 3-3:30 p.m. ET in Exhibit Hall B. “Latest Clinical Evidence Strongly Supports Developing a TCAR Program – Why and How from a Vascular Surgery Perspective” will be presented by Dr. Marc Schermerhorn of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Dr. Jeffrey Jim of University of Washington School of Medicine (St. Louis), Dr. Michael Stoner of the University of Rochester and Dr. Sumaira Macdonald of Silk Road Medical.

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System

TCAR (TransCarotid Artery Revascularization) is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in conjunction with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

ENROUTE is a registered trademark of Silk Road Medical, Inc.

